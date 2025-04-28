403
Chinese, Pakistani Diplomats Discuss Kashmir Attack
(MENAFN) Senior diplomats from China and Pakistan engaged in discussions on Sunday concerning rising regional unrest following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead earlier in the week.
Based on a release from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke via telephone with his Chinese peer Wang Yi to evaluate the shifting landscape of the area.
During the call, Dar informed Wang about the regional developments, "categorically" rejecting India's "unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its baseless propaganda against Pakistan."
Dar conveyed his deep gratitude for China’s "consistent" and "unwavering" backing, emphasizing Pakistan’s "strong commitment to the iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership."
The official statement further noted that "both sides reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies."
The two leaders agreed to preserve "close" communication and alignment across all levels to further their mutual goals related to peace, security, and enduring development both within the region and internationally.
In addition, Dar held a separate telephone discussion with Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty.
