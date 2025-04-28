Databahn.Ai Launches 'Data Reef' - Built On Its MCP Server To Deliver Smarter, Context-Aware Security Intelligence - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) --, a leader in AI-powered data fabric and pipeline management, today announced the launch of, an industry-first solution that transforms high-volume, high-velocity security telemetry into actionable intelligence – precisely when and where it's needed.

Enterprises collect petabytes of logs, alerts, and telemetry – but typically analyze less than 5% of it. That small slice often misses the most critical signals. Reef intelligently filters, identifies, contextualizes, and prioritizes high-value data in real time, writing it directly to enterprise-owned data lakes infrastructure.

The result: meaningful insights delivered instantly to security analysts and decision-makers.

“Security teams don't need more dashboards - they need answers, they need insights,” said Mihir Nair , Head of Architecture & Innovation at DataBahn.“We've harnessed GenAI to reimagine how teams interact with data – delivering relevant intelligence the moment it's needed. Our new Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server advances this vision even further. It helps to seamlessly integrate Reef with Cruz AI – DataBahn's Data Engineer. With a single prompt, users can uncover configurations, inventories, and anomalies – driving faster, smarter decisions.”

5 to 60 minutes - that's how long data searches used to take. With Reef, it's a matter of seconds.

Built on DataBahn's modular Security Data Fabric , Reef unifies telemetry from all sources into a centralized, searchable metadata layer accessible via natural language. This makes security data not only usable but useful for SOC analysts, threat hunters, infrastructure teams, auditors, and even AI systems.

“Unlike lakes or swamps - passive metaphors for storage – Reef is where the signal lives ,” added Nithya Nareshkumar , Co-Founder and President of DataBahn.“It's where your logs stop sitting idle and start telling a story.”

With Reef , DataBahn reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that simplify and scale security data operations. The product is available immediately to existing Security Data Fabric customers and as an insight-layer add-on for enterprises aiming to optimize observability, reduce cost, and enhance security outcomes with AI.

To learn more or request a demo, visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink