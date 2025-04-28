403
Malaysia, Maldives: Resolving Palestinian Issue Peacefully Aligns With Int'l Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 (KUNA) -- Malaysia and the Maldives affirmed on Monday that resolving the issue of Palestine in a peaceful manner aligned with international law and UN resolutions concerned with this just matter.
This came during a meeting between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and visiting Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu.
In a joint press conference with Muizzu, Prime Minister Ibrahim commended the Maldives for its brave decision to ban Israeli occupation citizens from entering its borders in protest of to the atrocities committed by the Israeli aggressors against the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
On his part, President Muizzu expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to establish an independent state with the 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as capital.
The two leaders also issued a joint statement renewing their countries' supportive stance on issues pertaining to the Muslim world.
They also expressed condemnation of all acts of terror and bringing those responsible to justice.
The two top leaders also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between their countries on all possible fields. (end)
