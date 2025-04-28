Sigenergy Becomes Australia's Top Battery Brand By Market Share, Sunwiz Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
This achievement highlights Sigenergy's rapid rise and growing influence in the Australian energy storage sector. In February, the company was also recognized with the Silver Award by SolarQuotes-Australia's leading PV installation advisory platform-in its 2025 "Best Batteries in Australia" rankings, placing Sigenergy among the top three battery storage providers nationwide.
Sigenergy's success in Australia is part of a broader global growth trajectory. According to a recent report by Frost & Sullivan, the company ranked No. 1 globally in the stackable all-in-one Distributed Energy Storage System (DESS) category, shipping 231 MWh from Q1 to Q3 2024 and securing a 24.3% share of the global market. The same report also ranked Sigenergy third in the overall all-in-one DESS segment with a 5.9% share, as the top five manufacturers accounted for 74.5% of total shipments.
Sigenergy's continued leadership across markets reflects its commitment to advanced technology, dependable performance, and sustainable energy innovation-further strengthening its appeal among Australian consumers and installers alike.
|
[1] Blended capacity refers to the total energy capacity (in kilowatt-hours, kWh) of residential battery systems proposed, sold, and installed.
SOURCE Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.
MENAFN28042025003732001241ID1109479013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment