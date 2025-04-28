Sigenergy Becomes Australia's Top Battery Brand By Market Share, Sunwiz Reports

Sigenergy's success in Australia is part of a broader global growth trajectory. According to a recent report by Frost & Sullivan, the company ranked No. 1 globally in the stackable all-in-one Distributed Energy Storage System (DESS) category, shipping 231 MWh from Q1 to Q3 2024 and securing a 24.3% share of the global market. The same report also ranked Sigenergy third in the overall all-in-one DESS segment with a 5.9% share, as the top five manufacturers accounted for 74.5% of total shipments.

Sigenergy's continued leadership across markets reflects its commitment to advanced technology, dependable performance, and sustainable energy innovation-further strengthening its appeal among Australian consumers and installers alike.