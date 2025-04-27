Minimed Launches Affordable Health Membership For Expats In Panama-No Pre-Existing Or Age Restrictions -
See a Detailed Brochure Here With a Map of Locations
With a robust network of 14 clinics and its own state-of-the-art hospital in Panama City, MiniMed provides top-tier medical care including:
– Unlimited general doctor visits
– Unlimited lab work and imaging (including x-rays)
– Three specialist consultations per year
– Ambulance service
– No restrictions for age or pre-existing conditions
– Optional family coverage: Add a spouse for just $10/month* or *$110/year
Online Registration is Available Here
“Our vertically integrated model combines clinics, emergency services, and our hospital into one seamless healthcare experience,” said Felipe Ramírez, Commercial Director at MiniMed.“This allows us to offer comprehensive care that's efficient, reliable, and affordable-especially important for expats looking for peace of mind while living abroad.”
MiniMed's hospital, located on Tumba Muerto Avenue in Panama City, is equipped with 24/7 emergency services, advanced diagnostics including MRI and CT scans, maternity services, an ICU, and surgical units. The network also includes 27 national correspondents, ensuring access to care from Bocas del Toro to Chiriqui Provinces.
Expansion plans are underway to open new clinics in Costa Verde, Versalles, Panamá Pacífico, Chitre, and David in 2025, extending MiniMed's reach throughout the country.
The Expats Health Membership is available now. Interested individuals can choose between monthly or discounted annual payment options and enroll directly by calling MiniMed's bilingual call center or visiting one of their clinics.
For more information, or to enroll today, call ☎ 263-6464 / 6927-9912 or contact Felipe Ramírez at 📞 6977-1027.
About MiniMed
MiniMed serves more than 45,000 patients monthly and processes over 27,000 lab tests through its vertically integrated health system. Focused on innovation, accessibility, and holistic care, MiniMed is transforming the healthcare landscape in Panama and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
