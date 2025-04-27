403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QPO To Present Tempest Concert At Katara On Friday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) will present the premiere performance of Tempest, the latest album by renowned Qatari composer and musician Dana Alfardan, next Friday evening at the Opera House in Katara Cultural Village.
Conducted by Maestro Giovanni Passini, QPO principal violist, the concert will immerse audiences in a deeply evocative musical journey, inspired by vivid imagery of water and storms. Tempest explores themes of resilience, personal growth, and self-discovery.
The performance will also feature special appearances by Taufik Mirkhan (Qanun), Ibrahim Kadar (Ney), and vocalists Ranine Chaar, Mansour al-Mohannadi, Aura Ananda, and Aga Krzyzanowska.
Joining them will Aljabilat band delivering Gulf rhythms (Khaleeji Percussion), along with a rendition of“Canto della Tonnara: Cialoma - Song of the Tuna Fishers”.
Dana Alfardan is a contemporary Qatari composer, songwriter, and symphonic artiste, whose work draws inspiration from her nation's rich cultural heritage and love for world music.
Her compositions blend contemporary classical influences with Arab culture, creating epic yet universally accessible music.
Dana serves as the Cultural Ambassador for QPO. She performed alongside the London Metropolitan Orchestra at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London, where she introduced an entire programme of her compositions, showcasing Qatari music to UK audience for the first time. Since then, she has gone on to present bespoke musical works at prestigious venues around the world.
Conducted by Maestro Giovanni Passini, QPO principal violist, the concert will immerse audiences in a deeply evocative musical journey, inspired by vivid imagery of water and storms. Tempest explores themes of resilience, personal growth, and self-discovery.
The performance will also feature special appearances by Taufik Mirkhan (Qanun), Ibrahim Kadar (Ney), and vocalists Ranine Chaar, Mansour al-Mohannadi, Aura Ananda, and Aga Krzyzanowska.
Joining them will Aljabilat band delivering Gulf rhythms (Khaleeji Percussion), along with a rendition of“Canto della Tonnara: Cialoma - Song of the Tuna Fishers”.
Dana Alfardan is a contemporary Qatari composer, songwriter, and symphonic artiste, whose work draws inspiration from her nation's rich cultural heritage and love for world music.
Her compositions blend contemporary classical influences with Arab culture, creating epic yet universally accessible music.
Dana serves as the Cultural Ambassador for QPO. She performed alongside the London Metropolitan Orchestra at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London, where she introduced an entire programme of her compositions, showcasing Qatari music to UK audience for the first time. Since then, she has gone on to present bespoke musical works at prestigious venues around the world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment