Singaporean Lithium-Ion Battery Maker Durapower Plans For U.S. Manufacturing Presence As Part Of Global Expansion



Seeking collaboration partners to establish a manufacturing facility in U.S. for its lithium-ion battery solutions Participating in Advanced Clean Transportation Expo ("ACT Expo") event from 28 April to 1 May 2025 in Anaheim, California to showcase battery solutions for the North American market

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporean lithium-ion battery cell and pack manufacturer, Durapower Technology (Singapore) Private Limited (" Durapower " or the " Company ") is exploring to setup a local manufacturing facility in the U.S, as part of its global expansion plans.

The Company is currently looking for potential joint venture partners for its U.S. manufacturing facility and hopes to initiate discussions at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (" ACT Expo ") event in Anaheim, California from 28 April 2025 to 1 May 2025, where it will showcase its wide range of battery technologies and solutions for the North American market. Additionally, Mr. Sanjay Bakshi, Durapower's Group Director and Head of the North America market, will be attending the Select USA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C. from 11 – 14 May 2025.

Mr. Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group commented, "With our strong expertise in battery technology and rich portfolio of products and services, we believe that now is the right time to start planning our foray into the U.S market. The U.S. market is an important market that may present abundant opportunities for our future growth plan, and we look forward to exploring local partnerships in the U.S. and expanding Durapower's global manufacturing footprint and product presence."

Durapower is a Singaporean battery cell developer and manufacturer of lithium-based energy storage solutions with more than 15 years of track record in the automotive, ESS and marine industry. With its presence across 25 countries in Europe and Asia, Durapower's high quality and performance battery solutions have been deployed in hundreds of vehicles, vessels and energy storage systems worldwide. It has multiple manufacturing bases around the world and boasts a strong safety track record to date with more than 1 billion electric kilometers driven.

Durapower develops battery technology research, owns proprietary manufacturing knowhow, and has also established international collaborations to support the development of scalable and sustainable batteries for the circular economy. The Company's battery solutions enable critical applications with high performance, long life and safe operation, and serve the following four major market segments:



E-mobility – Focused on last mile delivery fleets to commercial vehicles like buses and trucks

Specialty – Industrial, port electrification and heavy vehicles to Automated Guided Vehicles ("AGV")

Marine –All types and sizes of maritime vessels, including modular batteries for retrofitting of diesel vessels to electric Stationary – Energy Storage Systems ("ESS")

In addition to its constant R&D into battery technology, Durapower's cutting-edge technological innovations include DP Pulse, a remote battery monitoring digital solution which combines revolutionary machine learning models with big data to further enhance customer use cases by improving battery health visibility and supporting predictive maintenance, thus enabling a higher uptime and peace of mind.

About Durapower Group ( )

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration.

With a global presence spanning 25 countries and 70 cities, including European countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

SOURCE Durapower Group

