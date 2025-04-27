Digital Qube Unveils A Series Of AI Initiatives To Support The UAE's Roll Out Of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence for Business Productivity

Following Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's recent announcement, Digital Qube unveils new AI literacy and integration initiatives.

- Rosie Seldon, CEO of Digital Qube and a Trainer for Google

DUBAI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's recent announcement, positioning artificial intelligence (AI) as a cornerstone of Dubai's future, Digital Qube is proud to unveil a series of initiatives aimed at fostering AI literacy and integration across various sectors.​

As highlighted in the announcement, the UAE is committed to becoming a global leader in AI adoption, emphasizing the importance of education and innovation in this rapidly evolving field. Digital Qube aligns with this vision by launching comprehensive training programs and strategic workshops designed to equip professionals, students, and educational institutions with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in an AI-driven world.​

Digital Qube has created a tailored programme of AI Workshops for business professionals, including executives and government departments, designed to help shape their AI strategies and implement productivity-boosting innovations immediately within their organizations.

They also run AI Training sessions for individuals at their Yas Island office in Abu Dhabi or in Dubai, where expert trainers-many with experience at Google-demonstrate easy-to-use AI tools aimed at doubling productivity and cutting manual task time in half.

In addition, Digital Qube has launched After-School AI Clubs and Workshops for students, combining digital marketing with hands-on AI tools to help students gain real-world experience, build portfolios, and apply their knowledge in business contexts.

To support the national push for future-ready education, Digital Qube is also working with academic professors to review and propose AI Curriculum models for UAE schools, ensuring young learners are equipped with the knowledge and skills required for the evolving workforce.

"By aligning our AI programmes with the UAE's innovative vision, we aim to show the business teams of the UAE, how they can implement AI into their businesses within 4 week and achieve 50% time savings”

"Our ambition is to cut everyone's workload by 50% by enabling everyone to realize the benefits of AI" said Rosie Seldon, CEO of Digital Qube and a Trainer for Google.

Digital Qube's programs are designed for business leaders, educational establishments and government visionaries. Their focus is not on the technology but on how to use AI for profitable business change. They focus on how to implement it. They aim to be inclusive, catering to all skill levels and professional backgrounds. With a focus on real-world applications. Participants can expect to gain valuable insights that translate directly into increased productivity in their jobs.

For more information on program schedules and enrollment, please visit or contact us at ....

About Digital Qube:

Based in Abu Dhabi, and running training programmes in Dubai, Digital Qube is a leading consultancy specializing in digital marketing, branding, and AI training. Committed to driving innovation and excellence, Digital Qube offers a range of services designed to equip clients with the skills and strategies necessary to succeed in the digital age.

