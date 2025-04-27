403
Qatari PM: Qatar Invests USD 53 Bln In British Economy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 27 (KUNA) - Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stated Sunday that his country invests more than GBP 40 billion (USD 53 billion) in the British economy.
In a joint press conference with UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani noted that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached GBP 1.6 billion (approx. USD 2 billion) in 2024.
He pointed out that the State of Qatar continues to play a pivotal role among major global investors in the United Kingdom, as it is the first partner of the leading British partnerships.
Sheikh Mohammad considered the United Kingdom one of the most important investment partners of the State of Qatar, in light of its proven track record of successes in key investment areas.
He added that Qatari investments in the United Kingdom have contributed to supporting the growth of the British economy and its projects, increasing job opportunities, innovation, and economic development in both friendly countries, particularly in the fields of science, technology, sustainability, climate change adaptation, and digital development.
The Qatari Premier He emphasized that this partnership is a strong sign of the shared commitment to creating prosperity and a bright future for the two friendly peoples.
On the developments in the Gaza Strip, the Qatari official warned of the escalation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, indicating that the region is facing greater dangers than ever before.
He warned of the dangers of politicizing humanitarian aid, targeting humanitarian workers, and using hunger as a form of collective punishment, as this places the entire region on the brink of collapse.
He stressed Qatar's commitment to working to de-escalate the situation and called on Israel to stop blocking the entry of humanitarian aid. He affirmed that Qatar is working tirelessly to support all efforts aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiation.
He noted the latest positive developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, including the rebuilding of a country devastated by war.
He pointed out that Qatar supports the negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, mediated by Oman, as well as the peace negotiations in Ukraine and other international efforts aimed at realizing humanity's dream of a just peace.
Sheikh Mohammad underlined the importance of continuing these efforts, given the worsening crises that have led to humanitarian repercussions, especially in Sudan and Yemen, and the need to achieve a shared vision for peace and stability for these peoples. (end)
