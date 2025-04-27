Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was injured, and homes, infrastructure, and utility networks were damaged in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, during Russian shelling on April 27.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities were targeted. A 73-year-old woman was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment," the post reads.

Read also: Russian drone strike destroys base of Hospitallers medical battalion in Pavlohrad

According to Lysak, seven private homes, five outbuildings, a greenhouse, infrastructure facilities, 30 solar panels, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

"In the Novopavlivka community, located in the Synelnykove district, the aggressor struck with a guided aerial bomb. Eight private homes were damaged. There are no casualties," the regional governor added.

