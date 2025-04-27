Woman Injured In Russian Shelling Of Nikopol District
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Throughout the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery fire. The Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities were targeted. A 73-year-old woman was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment," the post reads.Read also: Russian drone strike destroys base of Hospitallers medical battalion in Pavlohrad
According to Lysak, seven private homes, five outbuildings, a greenhouse, infrastructure facilities, 30 solar panels, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.
"In the Novopavlivka community, located in the Synelnykove district, the aggressor struck with a guided aerial bomb. Eight private homes were damaged. There are no casualties," the regional governor added.
