Deepinfinity Deepscribe AI Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Now on Microsoft Azure: DeepInfinity's Healthcare AI solutions for scalable, reliable & agile app development to drive innovation and business strategy.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DeepInfinity, a pioneer in Generative AI and Machine Learning solutions for healthcare diagnostics and patient care, today announced the availability of DeepScribe AI in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. DeepInfinity customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

DeepInfinity is a pioneering AI-driven clinical workflow automation company dedicated to transforming healthcare through intelligent automation. With expertise in medical speech-to-text solutions, real-time clinical documentation, and AI-powered diagnostic support, our solutions streamline workflows for radiologists, clinicians, and healthcare providers. Our flagship application, DeepScribe AI, automates medical documentation with real-time speech recognition, reducing administrative burden, minimizing errors, and enhancing compliance with Cyber Essentials Plus, GDPR, and global healthcare standards. Seamlessly integrating with leading EHR systems like Epic and Cerner, DeepScribe AI empowers healthcare professionals to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient patient care while optimizing operational costs and improving patient outcomes.

"DeepInfinity is excited to launch DeepScribe AI in Microsoft Azure Marketplace-a solution engineered to revolutionize clinical documentation and streamline healthcare workflows. By harnessing advanced AI and real-world medical data, our technology empowers clinicians to deliver faster, safer care while reducing administrative burdens and ensuring robust compliance with global healthcare standards. This milestone underscores our commitment to transforming healthcare by enabling greater efficiency and elevating patient outcomes." - said Rama Krishna Boya, Co-Founder & CEO, DeepInfinity.

“This launch marks an important milestone in our journey to bring meaningful AI-driven innovation to healthcare. As someone who has personally experienced the impact of delayed diagnosis, I understand the urgent need for tools that empower clinicians with speed, precision, and ease. DeepScribe AI on Microsoft Azure represents our commitment to making advanced diagnostic support and clinical automation more accessible, scalable, and secure across healthcare systems worldwide.” - said Ms Prasanthi Enuga, Co-Founder & COO, DeepInfinity.

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes DeepScribe AI, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.“Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like DeepInfinity, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About DeepInfinity

DeepInfinity is a pioneering AI and machine learning company dedicated to transforming healthcare diagnostics and patient care. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, our mission is to harness the power of generative AI to streamline clinical workflows, enhance the accuracy of medical documentation, and detect subtle abnormalities in imaging. Our innovative solutions-such as DeepScribe AI-leverage proprietary deep learning models to convert speech to text with exceptional precision and generate actionable clinical insights. Serving hospitals, diagnostic centres, and healthcare providers globally, we empower clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more efficient patient care while reducing administrative burdens. This commitment to innovation and excellence drives our continuous efforts to redefine the landscape of medical reporting and diagnostic support.

