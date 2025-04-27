Autoshop Answers And Rilla Launch Groundbreaking AI Initiative -- Changing The Automotive Industry Forever

HOUSTON, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers, a leader in automotive service training and innovation, has officially partnered with Rilla, the premier AI-powered speech analytics company, to launch a groundbreaking initiative that is set to redefine the future of the auto repair industry.

This historic collaboration integrates Rilla's advanced AI virtual ride-along and conversation analytics technology into the AutoShop Answers coaching platform, delivering a game-changing experience in customer engagement, service advisor training, and operational excellence.

Sebastian Jimenez, CEO of Rilla and NYU Stern graduate, brings a unique background - combining business acumen with a fresh approach to coaching drawn from his early stand-up comedy experience - to revolutionize how businesses train, coach, and grow. Rilla's AI captures and analyzes real-time customer interactions, delivering actionable coaching insights hands-free.

Todd Hayes, founder of AutoShop Answers and a 30-year veteran of the auto repair industry, emphasized the significance of the launch:

"With Rilla's AI, we're not just training - we're transforming. This technology allows us to coach sales calls, audit scripts, and elevate customer service like never before."

The partnership officially debuted at AutoShop Answers' sold-out Key to Key to Callbacks Weekend in Houston, Texas - a record-breaking, standing-room-only event filled with innovation, coaching breakthroughs, and more than 80 bursts of applause from an energized national audience.

The weekend began with a national online Strategy Saturday, hosted live by AutoShop Answers' Glenn Piccolo. Todd Hayes then took the stage to share defining moments from his career, culminating in the official launch of AutoShop Answers AIX, powered by Rilla. Sebastian Jimenez joined the stage to introduce Rilla's revolutionary capabilities to the automotive sector - ushering in a new high watermark for AI-powered live coaching and customer journey analysis.

The excitement continued with a special visit from Sunil Patel, CEO of Tekmetric, celebrating Tekmetric's incredible milestone of reaching 10,000 auto shops nationwide. Congratulations were extended to both Tekmetric and ShopGenie, two of AutoShop Answers' valued program sponsors.

The event also celebrated individual achievements, with Lynn Massengill receiving special recognition for surpassing both the $300,000 and $400,000 monthly revenue marks through AutoShop Answers coaching - truly a testament to the impact of training, innovation, and commitment.

Today, AutoShop Answers continues its momentum with the unveiling of the SPARR system, an AI-automated presentation platform that further advances their mission to empower service advisors and drive world-class customer service.

Next AutoShop Answers Key to Key to Callbacks Program: May 17–18!

Seats are already filling fast.

Learn more and register at:

For more information, visit:

rilla

autoshopanswers

SOURCE Autoshop Answers

