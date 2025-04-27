403
Spotlight On Thai Eco-Tourism And Sustainability
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thailand highlighted its commitment to sustainable development by showcasing its globally recognised eco-tourism models and community-driven initiatives at a seminar as part of the Earthna Summit 2025, which concluded on Wednesday.
Titled From Local to Global: Thailand's Sustainability and Eco-Tourism Journeys, the seminar was organised by the Thai embassy in partnership with the Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), and the Environmental Science Centre (ESC) at Qatar University (QU).
In his speech, Thai ambassador Sira Swangsilpa highlighted the importance of sustainable development and environmental conservation as key areas for potential collaboration between Qatar and Thailand, aligning with both nations' development strategies.
Earthna director of research and policy Dr Radhouane Ben-Hamadou underscored the need for international co-operation and partnerships while Chachsaran Lertkiattiwong, the director of International Co-operation Division at the Thailand International Co-operation Agency (TICA), stressed the TICA's role in facilitating knowledge exchange between Thailand and the Middle East, particularly Qatar, in areas of mutual interest.
The seminar showcased Thailand's sustainability frameworks, focusing on its well-regarded eco-tourism approaches, environmental protection efforts, and community-led development projects.
The embassy noted that the discussions align with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the 3rd National Development Strategy 2024-2030, prioritising sustainable economic growth and a knowledge-based economy.
The first talk on Empowering Local Communities – An Enterprise for a Better World, saw Visit-orn Rajatanarvin, the director of the Knowledge and Learning Centre at the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, presenting the Doi Tung Development Project.
The second session on Promoting Responsible Eco-Tourism and Environmental Education, featured Alex Rendell, the chief executive director and co-founder of Environmental Education Centre Thailand, who emphasised that responsible eco-tourism begins with education, fostering a connection between people and nature.
Thai and Qatari experts also shared their insights on current mangrove conservation efforts and educational awareness campaigns at a panel discussion on advancing environmental conservation.
Associate assistant professor Dr Pasinee Worachananant from Kasetsart University shared observations and policy recommendations, while Dr Aspa D Chatziefthimiou, chief scientific officer of the Mangrove Restoration Project at Earthna, discussed conservation projects and educational strategies.
Prof Dr Jassim al-Khayat, principal investigator at the ESC of Qatar University, spoke about ongoing research and the importance of engaging younger generations in environmental stewardship.
The seminar brought together more than 60 participants, including representatives from various Qatari sectors.
The Thai embassy also hosted an exhibition at the Earthna Village 2025, showcasing Thailand's journey towards sustainable development through upcycled products from the Doi Tung Development Project and community products from Thai mangrove forests.
