Healthtrip partners with Satguru Travel Group to serve medical tourists across PAN Africa.
(MENAFN- Novellus PR & Comms) Dubai, UAE: 26th April 2025: Healthtrip, the world’s largest digital health travel platform with a strong presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other markets, has announced a strategic partnership with Satguru Travel Group, a multi-award-winning travel management company with a strong footprint across the globe, including Africa, Europe, the Far East, India, and the Middle East. The collaboration is aimed at expanding inbound medical tourism from Pan-African countries to leading healthcare providers in the UAE, India, Turkey, Germany and Saudi Arabia.
Africa is a growing source market for hospitals in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany and India, offering advanced treatments, proximity, shorter wait times, and cost-effectiveness—making it an ideal choice for patients seeking high-quality care.
“Healthtrip’s mission is to connect patients with trusted healthcare providers globally,” said Danish Ahmed, CEO and founder of Healthtrip. “Our partnership with the Satguru Group marks a significant step in creating a connected, accessible health travel ecosystem for African patients. This partnership brings together Healthtrip’s digital-first health travel solutions with Satguru’s trusted on-the-ground travel support, creating a seamless experience for patients across borders.”
Mr. Anil Chandirani, Chairman of Satguru Travel Group, stated, “As a home-grown multiplatform travel group with a presence in 80+ countries, we have been addressing travel needs since our inception in 1989. Combined with Healthtrip’s tech-powered platform, this partnership brings added value to African health travelers seeking trusted medical treatments, with a strong track record of success in the Middle East, India, and the United Kingdom. Our partnership offers a seamless experience to patients across their treatment and travel needs.”
The partnership supports broader regional goals of positioning the UAE, Turkey, Germany, India, and Saudi Arabia as leading destination markets and global hubs for medical and wellness tourism.
Healthtrip and Satguru Travel Group will jointly offer integrated service packages for African patients seeking care across specialties - from health screening to advanced procedures - aiming to expand their reach across the region. The alliance also represents a key milestone in Healthtrip’s strategy to build scalable travel-healthcare partnerships in high-demand markets.
