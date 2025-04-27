403
Noise launches Buds VS601, a fresh feature-rich addition to its TWS lineup with a transparent case, and a playtime of up to 50 hours
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 25th April 2025: Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has launched a fresh addition to its TWS lineup, the Noise Buds VS601. Designed to deliver an immersive audio experience powered by advanced SonicBlend™ Technology with bold aesthetic design elements for all the tech enthusiasts and fashion-forward users alike. Sporting a unique transparent case lid and a premium metallic finish on both the case and buds, it offers a refined lifestyle experience to today’s modern-day users. With a massive playtime of upto 50 hours, they are built for non-stop usage throughout the week.
The Noise Buds VS601 is powered by a dynamic 10mm driver, delivering deep bass and crisp sound across genres - whether one is tuning into their favourite playlist, catching a podcast, or watching a movie. The Dual-Device Pairing brings fluid transitions across devices, making multitasking seamless and efficient. Packed with thoughtful features, they boast Quad Mic ENC to ensure crystal-clear calls by minimizing ambient noise.
On the other hand, the Instacharge™ Technology further adds to the convenience, offering 150 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Be it you're on the go or powering through your daily grind, the Noise Buds VS601 keeps up with your pace. Equipped with BT v5.3 and HyperSync™ Technology, users enjoy ultra-fast, stable, and effortless one-step pairing. The low latency mode enhances video and gaming experiences with real-time audio sync, while an IPX5 water resistance rating ensures durability during workouts or commutes, rain or shine.
Price and Availability
Available in five eye-catching colours - Graphite Black, Cobalt Blue, Copper Brown, Emerald Green, and Silver Grey - the Noise Buds VS601 are now up for grabs at a price of INR 1,199 on Amazon. Alternatively, it can also be purchased from gonoise.com.
