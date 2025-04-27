403
SRMG Academy Signs Strategic Partnership with Alkhaleej Training and Education to Create Media Training Industry Leader
(MENAFN- SRMG) Riyadh, 24 April 2025. SRMG, the leading media group in the MENA, announced that its training arm, SRMG Academy, has signed a strategic partnership with Alkhaleej Training and Education to provide cutting-edge training programs for media and communications professionals as well as corporate leaders in Saudi Arabia and beyond.
The collaboration seeks to leverage SRMG Academy’s expertise in media, communications, and content creation, alongside Alkhaleej’s leadership and professional course offerings, to address the growing need for high-quality media training across the region.
Launched in December 2022, SRMG Academy has been at the forefront of developing emerging media talent, offering world-class training to support the growth of media leaders and journalists.
The new partnership targets government and corporate entities as well as individuals. It aims to deliver a broad range of courses targeting executives, digital marketers, PR professionals, filmmakers digital content creators and aspiring media leaders. Courses will also include public speaking, crisis communications, personal branding for top executives and using AI for content creation.
These offerings will not only enhance the skill sets of individual participants but also contribute to the growth of the regional media ecosystem.
Alkhaleej Training and Education, with more than 400 training laboratories and 40 centers across Saudi Arabia, brings significant experience in delivering high quality training services in various sectors.
Alaa Shahine Salha, Managing Director of SRMG Academy, commented, “This strategic partnership with Alkhaleej Training and Education is an important step in our journey. By combining our strengths, we will provide professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.”
Ismail Al-Hussein, Senior Vice President at Alkhaleej Training and Education, added, “We are excited to collaborate with SRMG Academy to offer world-class training solutions. This partnership will help bridge the gap between leadership development and media skills, supporting the next generation of media talent and empowering them to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.”
