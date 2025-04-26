Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Iranian Pres. After Tragic Port Blast

2025-04-26 03:08:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing his sincere condolences over Saturday's deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.
The massive blast left a number of people dead and hundreds others injured.
In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
MENAFN26042025000071011013ID1109476166

