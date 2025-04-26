403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Iranian Pres. After Tragic Port Blast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing his sincere condolences over Saturday's deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas.
The massive blast left a number of people dead and hundreds others injured.
In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
ibi
The massive blast left a number of people dead and hundreds others injured.
In his cable, His Highness the Crown Prince prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment