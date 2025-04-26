Governor Josh Stein Extends State Of Emergency For Western North Carolina Wildfires

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NORTH CAROLINA, April 26 - Governor Josh Stein has extended the State of Emergency for the western North Carolina wildfires in 34 counties. The State of Emergency extension will last for a period of 30 days.

“I appreciate all of the first responders, emergency managers, state forest rangers, and state and local officials working hard to protect North Carolinians from wildfires,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am extending this State of Emergency to ensure the State Emergency Response Team has every resource available to continue to respond to wildfires to protect people and property.”

“I remain incredibly proud of our state's local emergency managers and public safety personnel, and they have done a tremendous job with managing these wildfires since March” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “From issuing evacuation orders, to opening shelters for those displaced, to working closely with state and federal forest service personnel to support the response, they remain a critical part of public safety here in North Carolina.”

“The spring wildfire season is off to a very busy start, which has kept the N.C. Forest Service, first responders and emergency management staff on their toes. Already in March and April, we have responded to 2,348 wildfire incidents involving over 23,000 acres,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “I appreciate the Governor extending the State of Emergency and making resources available, especially with the elevated risk of wildfires in Western NC. I also urge people to use extreme caution when doing any burning.”

As many communities continue to see dry conditions and the recurrence of wildfire activity, the State Emergency Response Team continues to maintain regular communication with the North Carolina Forest Service and with county emergency management offices to ensure that first responders, state forest firefighters, and state forest rangers have the tools needed to keep people safe.

Since March, the State Emergency Response Team has been assisting counties with resource and personnel needs. North Carolina Emergency Management remains in close coordination with counties and has worked with the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Forest Service to deploy firefighters, logistical supplies, and equipment to communities needing assistance. Additionally, the State Emergency Operations Center's 24-Hour Watch Center has assisted counties with issuing evacuation orders through the Wireless Emergency Alert Network and through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System to inform residents that are potentially in the path of a wildfire.

The State of Emergency includes the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yancey, as well as the tribal lands of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.