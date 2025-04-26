India's Commercial Vehicle Sector Accelerates Towards A Green Future

MENAFN - KNN India)India's commercial vehicle (CV) industry is undergoing a significant transformation, embracing green technologies to reduce emissions and align with the nation's net-zero goals.

Blue Energy Motors, a pioneer in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered trucks, plans to raise USD 100 million by January 2025 to expand its production capacity.

The company aims to triple its sales to 3,000 LNG trucks in the next financial year and is set to launch its first electric truck soon.

LNG trucks emit up to 30 per cent less CO2 and significantly reduce other pollutants compared to diesel vehicles.

In a strategic move, GreenLine Mobility Solutions is investing Rs 200 crore to deploy LNG-powered trucks for Hindustan Zinc's logistics operations.

These trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors, are expected to cut CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent and eliminate sulphur oxides entirely.

Hindustan Zinc is also integrating electric trucks into its fleet through a partnership with Inland EV Green Services. The company has deployed 10 electric trucks, each with a 55-ton capacity, aiming to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

Ashok Leyland has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh government to establish an integrated commercial vehicle and electric bus plant.

The facility will focus on producing electric buses and vehicles powered by alternative fuels, supporting the state's net-zero objectives.

Tata Motors has initiated trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, marking a significant step towards sustainable long-distance cargo transportation.

The trials, supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, aim to assess the commercial viability of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

These initiatives reflect a broader industry shift towards sustainable transportation, driven by technological advancements and supportive government policies.

As infrastructure and investment in green technologies grow, India's CV sector is poised to play a crucial role in the country's environmental objectives.

(KNN Bureau)