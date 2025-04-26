Hyderabad Based Olectra Greentech Ventures Into Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

MENAFN - KNN India)Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Limited, renowned for its electric buses and insulators, has announced its foray into the construction materials sector by launching Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) rebars.

This move marks the company's diversification into sustainable building solutions.

Developed using ECR (E-glass corrosion-resistant) glass and epoxy resin, Olectra's GFRP rebars offer significant advantages over traditional steel reinforcements.

They are approximately four times lighter and possess a tensile strength ranging from 950 to 1100 MPa, nearly double that of conventional steel rebars.

Additionally, these rebars are non-corrosive, non-magnetic, non-conductive, and water-resistant, making them ideal for challenging environments .

"The steel rebar substitute marks Olectra's official entry into the construction materials industry," stated K.V. Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of Olectra.

He highlighted the product's applications in industrial flooring, pavements, bridge decks, precast elements, substation civil structures, and drainage facilities. Its eco-friendly and non-corrosive properties make it particularly suitable for marine projects .

The introduction of GFRP rebars aligns with India's growing demand for sustainable construction materials.

In 2024, the country consumed nearly 50 million tonnes of TMT steel rebars, underscoring the potential market for alternatives like GFRP.

Globally, the FRP rebar market is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, driven by the need for durable and eco-friendly building materials .

Olectra's initiative not only diversifies its product portfolio but also contributes to the advancement of sustainable infrastructure in India.

