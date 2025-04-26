Prime Minister, Sheikh Thani Bin Hamad Convey HH The Amir's Condolences On Passing Of Pope Francis
Rome: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani conveyed the condolences of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Catholic Church, on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis of the Vatican.
The condolences were as well conveyed by HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani.
This came during the participation of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, in the official funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, held in Rome on Saturday.
