Millions Benefited From Ayushman Health Cards, Now Is The Time For Delhi: Hardeep Puri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday said the Ayushman Vay Vandana scheme is proving to be a milestone, and millions of elderly people in the country have already benefited from it.

The 'Ayushman Vay Vandana Scheme', proposed to be offered to six lakh beneficiaries in phases, will be jointly launched on April 28 by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Puri during an event at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

The process for registration of senior citizens aged 70 years and above for Ayushman Health cards in Delhi began on Saturday, ahead of the formal launch of the Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme.

“May your health remain excellent even after 70. A new gift of health from the BJP government,” Hardeep Puri said in a post on X.

“If there is old age with illness, then the difference between one's own and others is visible. PM Modi has removed this difference. Be it poor or rich, he has established the same relationship with everyone. Every elderly person of 70 years+ has been given free treatment in good hospitals,” Minister Puri emphasised.

The minister further stated that till now, people of Delhi remained deprived of the benefits due to the feeling of hatred shown by the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, which did not implement the scheme in the national capital.

“Now with Rekha Gupta's government in Delhi, everyone will also get the benefit of the public welfare schemes of the Centre. This card is being launched in Delhi from April 28,” the minister informed.

“Now the elderly people of Delhi will also have Ayushman Vay Vandana cards, so the family expenses will be reduced, and their worries will also be over,” he added.

Senior citizens can apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana card by visiting the nearest empanelled hospital, downloading the Ayushman app (from Google Play), or visiting the beneficiary portal.

Senior citizens aged 70 and above, including those already covered by ABPM-JAY, are eligible for an additional top-up coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year in Delhi.