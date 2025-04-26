403
Explosive Device Injures Two in Slovenia
(MENAFN) Two laborers are in life-threatening condition following the detonation of a device presumed to be from World War II during building operations in Slovenia, based on a report from local law enforcement on Friday.
Authorities mentioned that the blast occurred in the early part of the day at a development site located in the Rozna Dolina district, close to the city of Ljubljana.
The pair of workers suffered major trauma and were transported to the University Medical Centre Ljubljana for treatment, the report noted.
"The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but initial findings suggest that a small, unexploded World War II-era ordnance detonated during the construction activity," the statement added.
Officers have sealed off the location and initiated an inquiry into the occurrence.
