ARBOR Technology To Showcase Latest Automation Solutions At Automate 2025, Powering Machine Vision, AMR, And Smart Retail Applications

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Engineered for advanced automation tasks, the FPC-5211 supports powerful edge computing for real-time data processing and AI inference. Ideal for machine vision and smart city applications, it handles data from multiple sources-LiDAR, industrial cameras, traffic sensors-with low latency and high efficiency. This platform recently earned the Best in Show award from Embedded Computing Design at Embedded World 2025.

Designed for flexible industrial deployment, the ARES-1983H series features a din-rail mount and EzIO modular I/O system, allowing customers to easily customize configurations for factory automation, process control, and machine interfacing.

ARBOR introduces the ARTS-1670 and SB-244-RPLU for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV). Engineered for performance and durability, these systems meet the rigorous demands of real-time navigation, sensor integration, and operational control in dynamic environments.

Built for real-time video and language model (VLM) applications, the AEC-6100 delivers top-tier AI performance at the edge. Ideal for smart surveillance, automated inspection, and robotics, it reduces latency and enhances on-site processing without compromising security.

Powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors, the IEC-3714 delivers 34 TOPS of AI performance in NUC size. It supports real-time video analytics for age, gender, and object recognition, enabling automated decision-making for promotions, restocking, and customer engagement.

With its MediaTek MT8781 processor and Android 14 OS, the Ruby 10 is built for mobility, featuring Wi-Fi 6E, 4G connectivity, and hot-swappable batteries for 24/7 operation. Designed for retail and logistics, it supports NFC payments, and has IP65 and 1.2m drop certifications for dependable performance in harsh environments.

ARBOR will also unveil its latest Computer-on-Module solution, offering exceptional computing scalability based on Intel's Core Ultra and Arrow Lake platforms. These modules are optimized for embedded applications requiring compact, high-performance solutions with broad customization options.

Stanley, General Manager of ARBOR Solution, commented: "We are proud to return to Automate 2025 with a strong lineup of automation-focused solutions. Our innovations not only address the needs of traditional industrial applications but also support emerging technologies like AI and edge computing."

Automate 2025

Detroit, Huntington Place

May 12-15

Hall E - #9126

SOURCE ARBOR Technology