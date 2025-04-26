Lendpro And SPLICE Software Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Retail Financing Engagement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CHICAGO, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LendPro, a leading provider of cloud-based consumer financing solutions, and SPLICE Software, an award-winning customer engagement platform, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the retail financing experience.

This collaboration integrates LendPro's multi-lender application waterfall system with SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs®, enabling retailers to deliver personalized, timely, and compliant customer communications across multiple channels. The joint solution empowers merchants to increase financing approvals, drive higher ticket sales, and enhance customer satisfaction through seamless, automated engagement.

"Our partnership with SPLICE Software represents a major advancement in how merchants can engage with their customers after the initial financing conversation. By combining LendPro's multi-lender application waterfall with SPLICE's intelligent communication platform, we are creating a powerful ecosystem where merchants don't just capture leads - they nurture them." Said Matt Dishman CEO of LendPro

"Through this collaboration, merchants will now have the ability to drive Pre-Qualified Offers and Open-to-Buy financing opportunities back to the consumer - all tied directly to the original merchant who created the lead. This means merchants maintain ownership of their customer relationships, create more buying moments, and ultimately increase ticket sizes and lifetime value."

"At LendPro, our goal has always been to empower merchants to serve more customers and close more sales. This partnership ensures that no opportunity is left behind - it brings financing full circle, from initial application to ongoing personalized engagement."

"We are excited for what this means not only for our retailers, but for the future of embedded consumer financing and customer-centric marketing."

"Our partnership with LendPro brings a new level of personalization and efficiency to retail financing communications," said Tara Kelly, President & CEO of SPLICE Software. "Our combined technologies will enable retailers to engage customers more effectively, fostering stronger relationships and driving business growth."

Come visit us Furniture Market in the Resource Center booth #12

About LendPro

Founded in 2011, LendPro offers a cloud-based lending platform designed to facilitate consumer applications for retail finance programs. The company's platform enables consumers to apply for financing from multiple lender partners integrated into the Open-to-Buy ecosystem, covering a wide range of credit profiles. LendPro's solutions are utilized across various industries, including home furnishings, medical and dental, mobile electronics, automotive, and jewelry.

About SPLICE Software

SPLICE Software is a leading customer engagement company focused on insurance, retail, financial services, and healthcare. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send proactive notifications and engage in two-way dialogues via their channels of choice, including text, chat, call, email, and voice-first, with full opt-in and opt-out management.

Media Contacts:

SPLICE Software

Email: [email protected]

403 720 - TEAM

LendPro

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (434) 202-0137

SOURCE SPLICE Software Inc

