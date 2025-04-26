403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Joint Production Institution Partners With Platform 51 To Distribute Programs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Joint Program Production Institution, in collaboration with Kuwait's Ministry of Information and Ooredoo Kuwait (owner of FASTtelco), announced the launch of its programs on the digital platform 51.
At a ceremony held at the Institution's headquarters, Director General Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stated that this partnership marks the first phase of a strategy to distribute Gulf productions across regional and global digital platforms.
He emphasized the Institution's commitment to promoting Gulf identity and values while engaging younger generations in their own language.
Sheikh Mubarak confirmed that the Institution is producing new content that reflects Gulf heritage and modern achievements, thanking the Ministry of Information and Ooredoo for their support.
Meanwhile, Saad Al-Azmi, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry and Head of platform 51's coordinating committee, commended the partnership as a model for national collaboration in building a modern, digital Kuwaiti media landscape aligned with the Ministry's 2021-26 strategy.
On his side, Ooredoo Kuwait CEO Abdulaziz Al-Babtain highlighted the company's commitment to supporting meaningful, family-oriented digital content that promotes Arabic language and values, stressing the role of strong public-private partnerships in advancing cultural and digital growth. (end)
shd
At a ceremony held at the Institution's headquarters, Director General Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stated that this partnership marks the first phase of a strategy to distribute Gulf productions across regional and global digital platforms.
He emphasized the Institution's commitment to promoting Gulf identity and values while engaging younger generations in their own language.
Sheikh Mubarak confirmed that the Institution is producing new content that reflects Gulf heritage and modern achievements, thanking the Ministry of Information and Ooredoo for their support.
Meanwhile, Saad Al-Azmi, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry and Head of platform 51's coordinating committee, commended the partnership as a model for national collaboration in building a modern, digital Kuwaiti media landscape aligned with the Ministry's 2021-26 strategy.
On his side, Ooredoo Kuwait CEO Abdulaziz Al-Babtain highlighted the company's commitment to supporting meaningful, family-oriented digital content that promotes Arabic language and values, stressing the role of strong public-private partnerships in advancing cultural and digital growth. (end)
shd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment