XRP News: Xendex Community Rises In Thousands As XRP Investors Race To Secure Remaining Presale Tokens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, April 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The momentum behind XenDex is nothing short of electric. As the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) on the XRP Ledger offering AI-powered copy trading, non-custodial lending and borrowing, and cross-chain functionality, XenDex has quickly captured the attention of crypto investors worldwide.









In barely 24 hours, XenDex's $XDX presale has surpassed expectations, selling through its allocation at a pace no one anticipated. At the same time, thousands of new members have flooded into XenDex's community channels, marking a massive early victory for what many now call XRP's most important DeFi project to date.

Buy XDX At Its Lowest Price

Truly, the rate of participation and the presale demand far exceeds expectations.

The $XDX presale is moving fast, fueled by high-net-worth whales and everyday XRP holders who recognize the massive opportunity ahead.

Presale Details:



Exchange Rate: 1 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP (1,500 XDX) Soft Cap: 30,000 XRP



With a limited supply still available, time is running out for investors who want to buy $XDX at its lowest offering price before listings and broader market exposure drive demand even higher.

Join the Presale Now:

Investors are rallying behind XenDex not just because of the features, but because of the trusted, secure, and user-first approach baked into every layer of the platform.

XenDex Community Is Booming, and So Is the Presale Demand

Thousands of XRP investors have already joined the XenDex community on Telegram and Twitter, locking in their $XDX tokens and preparing for what could be one of the most significant DeFi expansions ever built on XRPL.

Buy XDX Token Before Listing On Exchange

The window to secure $XDX at presale pricing is closing rapidly, and the next stage of XenDex's evolution is just around the corner.

Whether you're a whale or a first-time XRP investor, the opportunity to be part of XenDex's foundation is happening right now, and the next price surge could come sooner than you think.

XenDex Official Links:

Website:

Presale:

Telegram:

Twitter/X:

Docs:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at