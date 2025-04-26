Following Is A Report By UAE News Agency (WAM) As Part Of The Cultural File Of The Federation Of Arab News Agencies (FANA)

403
UAE witnesses remarkable cultural, artistic movement through events, initiatives
ABU DHABI, April 26 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a remarkable cultural and artistic movement, reflected in numerous events and initiatives that enhance the country's position as a beacon of human creativity and cultural enlightenment in the region and the world.
Five major events have recently stood out as milestones in the UAE's cultural scene. These include the completion of the restoration of Al-Hadba Minaret in Mosul, the opening of the "teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi" museum, the establishment of the National Orchestra, the launch of the "Dubai Heritage" initiative, and the adoption of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity.
Al-Hadba Minaret was announced as complete in February, joining the list of historic global treasures revived through UAE efforts, which also includes Al-Nuri Mosque, Al-Tahira and Al-Saa'a Churches in Mosul, the Dome of the Rock, Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque, and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Theater (formerly the Fontainebleau Imperial Palace) in France, the Museum of Islamic Art in Egypt, the Macmillan Library in Nairobi, and the Al-Salam Inn in Muharraq, Bahrain.
The UAE joined UNESCO's "Revive the Spirit of Mosul" initiative in 2018 and pledged over USD 50 million to rebuild Mosul's cultural heritage.
Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, confirmed that the UAE was the main funder of this ambitious project, successfully rebuilding Mosul's historic landmarks such as Al-Nuri Mosque and its minaret, Al-Tahira Church, and the Dominican Monastery. It also restored 124 historic homes, allowing for the return of over 170 families.
Azoulay added that the UAE plays a central role in international cultural cooperation, whether through the UN or the G20, making it a key partner of UNESCO.
As for teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, it added a significant new dimension to the cultural district on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, which is set to become one of the largest cultural hubs in the world upon completion.
The museum spans 17,000 square meters and is designed to unleash visitors' artistic imagination.
The artwork evolves through the interaction of light, sound, and movement. It consists of two distinct zones: the Dry Zone and the Wet Zone, offering visitors a series of enchanting scenes and lively, immersive installations where the boundaries between art and audience dissolve.
The interactive zones enable guests to engage in artistic experiences through visual displays and digital artworks that connect with the surrounding environment, blending art, science, and technology.
Mohammad Khalifa Al-Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: "teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is a world-class addition to interactive art, presenting a bold vision that takes visitors on a journey beyond the limits of creativity, technology, and art."
In November, the UAE also inaugurated the "Noor wa Salam" Museum at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi and launched the "Dubai Photography Museum" project.
Moreover, the Emirate of Dubai launched the "Dubai Heritage" initiative, aiming to revive the city's historical memory by collecting and preserving stories and life experiences that depict the evolution of Dubai and the lives of its people across generations.
The first phase targets Dubai residents of all ages, to gather as many narratives and stories as possible about the emirate's history.
A digital platform will be established for individuals and families with unique cultural and historical stories.
The initiative will be implemented in phases throughout this year, starting with collecting community contributions, which will be assessed for their historical, social, and cultural significance.
It will offer comprehensive questions about Dubai's history, individuals' contributions to its development, old Dubai life, and how it evolved into the present, helping build a comprehensive historical record that reflects the emirate's true spirit.
The UAE's National Orchestra is a valuable addition to the rich and diverse cultural and artistic scene in the country.
It reflects the UAE's dedication to its musical heritage while embracing contemporary music from around the world.
The orchestra symbolizes the intellectual and cultural openness that characterizes Emirati society and its desire to exchange artistic and knowledge-based experiences, while also strengthening its cultural identity and preserving its traditional heritage.
Minister of State and Chairwoman of the UAE National Orchestra Board, Noura bint Mohammad Al-Kaabi, stated that the orchestra's establishment reflects the leadership's commitment to developing the arts as a foundation for cultural and human values, progress, and fostering tolerance and coexistence.
Sheikha Alya bint Khalid Al-Qasimi, Director-General of the UAE National Orchestra, emphasized that the orchestra represents more than just music-it's a symbol of commitment to cultural heritage and artistic excellence.
She expressed her ambition to make the UAE a hub for musical innovation and cultural exchange.
The orchestra aims to attract top talent aged 18 and above to fill permanent roles in both Arab and Western musical ensembles, weaving together the unique voices that represent the fabric of Emirati culture.
As for the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity, it reflects the country's commitment to cultural and creative development as it recognizes cultural figures locally and internationally, encourages younger generations to pursue creative and cultural careers, and promotes the country's cultural diplomacy both regionally and globally.
On November 5, the UAE honored a group of recipients of the Order.
Under the "Custodian" category, honorees included: Juma Al Majid, Chairman of the Juma Al-Majid Center for Culture and Heritage, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAE University, Mohammad Ahmed Al-Murr, Chairman of the Board of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Library Foundation, Huda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, Abdulmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, Founder of Alserkal Avenue, and Dr. Aisha Bilkhair, Research Adviser at the National Archives and Library.
In the "Pioneers" category, the award honored Visual artist Abdulqader Al-Rais, Artist Eid Faraj Al-Rumaithi, Singer Mehad Hamad Al-Muhairi, and Singer Rezeqa Tarish Al-Otaiba. (end)
