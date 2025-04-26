Thai, KMC Sign Mou For 777-300ER Freighter Conversion In Thailand

Dhaka: Thai Airways International and Kansas Modification Center (KMC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a joint venture Boeing 777-300ER freighter conversion program in Thailand. The announcement came through the airline's social media channels on April 25.

In accordance with the MoU, Thai and KMC will convert Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft into freighters at the airline's MRO facilities in Don Mueang and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), as the first South Asian country to conduct such a conversion program.

Thai Airways said the initiative will benefit Thailand with access to rare aircraft conversion expertise and advanced US technologies, capabilities to manufacture KMC-licensed aerospace parts and components, and the creation of more than 500 quality jobs in the aviation sector.

Chai Eamsiri, CEO of Thai Airways, regarded this project as a contribution to Thailand's vision to become a leading aviation hub in Southeast Asia, in addition to its primary goal to enhance the carrier's capabilities. Bong Chul Park, chairman of KMC, believes the partnership will grow Thailand's workforce and economy, bringing global standards to the region.

Kansas Modification Center (KMC) is globally renowned for its innovative forward cargo door conversion that improves weight efficiency, especially beneficial for long-haul cargo operations. The newly announced partnership will bring the cutting-edge technology to the Southeast Asian region for the first time.

V