ZEREBRO Price Collapses 40% In Just 3 Hours: Market Cap Tanks To $45 Million

Zerebro, one of the largest AI projects, has seen its price dropped sharply today, going from $0.09113 to $0.047, a massive drop of roughly 40% in the last 3 hours, according to data from CoinGecko.

The project, however, has been on a rollercoaster lately. In the weekly chart, its price saw an increase of over 150%.

The recent price dump is sending shockwaves on the crypto community. Popular trader RunnerXBT summarized it best:

Interestingly, Solscan data shows a wallet owning 20% of ZEREBRO has been dumping non-stop in the last 4 – 5 hours.

All in all, the community sentiment is positive, however, with over 80% of users remaining bullish. Yet, as volatility grips the price, many traders are being cautious about the short to long term sustainability and price.

The Rise of Zerebro and AI Agents

Zerebro mixes AI with decentralized blockchain architecture to produce all kinds of unique digital content, ranging from satirical memes to music and visual art.

It was built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, quickly becoming one of the top AI agent in the ecosystem. Looking at it in retrospect, AI crypto has been a quite a popular trend in the industry.

Besides satirical content and memes, AI may have bigger use cases for investors and users. CryptoMode reported how AI agents could not just outpace humans, but all kinds of digital applications.

Moreover, a recent report by CoinGecko revealed that over 80% of crypto investors are willing to let AI agents manage their crypto portfolio to some extent.