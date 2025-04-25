MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics surpasses '5 billion picks' in warehouse operations

April 25, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Locus Robotics , a provider of AI-driven, mobile warehouse automation, says it has“surpassed the 5 billion units picked milestone” across its global installations for its customers.

In what the company describes as“a powerful display of industry momentum and customer-driven growth”, Locus achieved this key milestone just 24 weeks after reaching its 4 billionth pick in October 2024.

This rapid acceleration highlights the transformative impact of Locus' mobile automation technology and the growing urgency among global brands to modernize their fulfillment operations to deliver consistent high productivity.

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“Hitting five billion picks in record time is more than just a number - it's proof that the industry is embracing mobile automation and physical AI at a whole new level.

“Our customers are scaling faster and more efficiently than ever before, and Locus is proud to be their trusted partner in driving this transformation.”

The company's previous pick-rate milestones illustrate its exponential growth:



1 billion picks: September 2022

2 billion picks: August 2023

3 billion picks: April 2024

4 billion picks: October 2024 5 billion picks: April 2025

This announcement comes on the heels of Locus' successful unveiling of its groundbreaking Locus Array system at both ProMat in Chicago and LogiMAT in Stuttgart, where it received widespread acclaim for expanding the reach and capability of Locus's automation platform.

Designed for high-volume, high-throughput fulfillment environments, Array offers powerful new levels of flexibility and scalability for customers managing increasingly complex logistics demands.

Faulk says:“With innovative solutions like Array, Locus is redefining what's possible in warehouse automation.

“This milestone is not just about volume – it's about value. We're helping the world's leading brands solve real-world challenges with intelligent, proven technology.”

Locus's innovative mobile robotics automation now powers operations in over 350 sites across around the world, supporting industries from retail and e-commerce to healthcare and 3PLs.

The company says its continued momentum is supported by its investment in innovation, including continued breakthroughs in robotic automation, AI-driven fleet orchestration, the company's continued leadership in robotic automation, and its pioneering application of Physical AI to real-world logistics challenges and global supply chain transformation.