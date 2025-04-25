MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Healey-Driscoll Administration awards almost $4 million to 23 Massachusetts manufacturing companies

April 25, 2025 by Mark Allinson

The Healey-Driscoll administration and Massachusetts Technology Collaborative 's (MassTech) Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) have awarded a total of $3,797,592 million to support 23 manufacturing companies statewide.

The grants were provided through the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program (MMAP), a statewide initiative that helps small- and medium-sized manufacturers invest in new technologies to meet increased customer demand and enhance overall capabilities.

The administration announced the MMAP awards today during an event at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

This round of MMAP awards is expected to create up to 125 jobs and upskill nearly 100 employees across the manufacturing ecosystem, including within semiconductor manufacturing, defense, photonics and other related industries.

Ashley Stolba, Massachusetts interim economic development secretary, says:“Massachusetts boasts a cutting-edge manufacturing sector where talented companies work to innovate, solve problems and offer job opportunities.

“To stay competitive globally, it is essential to support manufacturers in growing their business and expanding the state's talent pipeline.”

Lily Fitzgerald, CAM director, says:“Manufacturing is a key driver of the Massachusetts economy. MMAP, along with other CAM programs, allow us to strengthen the sector's resilience, evolution and workforce.

“MMAP helps small and medium manufacturing companies adopt Industry 4.0 technologies while providing opportunities for workers to increase their skills and broaden their knowledge base to ensure the industry's continued strength and competitiveness.”

Since 2022, MMAP has invested more than $17.7 million in 99 Massachusetts small- to medium-sized manufacturers.

MMAP awardees will partner with nonprofit organizations across the ecosystem to develop connections and gain access to necessary support for technical and workforce development.

The partners for this round of awardees include Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP), Browning the Green Space, WeReach and FORGE.

Below are the 23 grant recipients:



Active Surfaces, Woburn – $200,000

A&M Tool and Design Inc., Southbridge – $200,000

Alsym Energy, Malden – $200,000

Atkore, New Bedford – $155,716

Belt Technologies, Agawam – $200,000

Echo Industries, Orange – $200,000

Epec Engineered Technologies, New Bedford – $200,000

Fabwright Origins, Boston – $150,000

Fancypants Baking Co., Walpole – $150,000

Folia Materials, Bedford – $75,000)

Governors America Corp. (Governors America), Agawam – $141,956

Green Brothers Fabrication (Green Brothers), Taunton – $200,000

H. Loeb Corporation, New Bedford – $200,000

Incom, Inc. (Incom), Charlton – $200,000

Innovent Technologies, Peabody – $200,000

Killeen Machine Tool Co., Auburn – $200,000

Precision Manufacturing, Lowell – $37,175

Osmoses, Cambridge – $200,000

Radial Dynamics, Greenfield – $200,000

RIBCRAFT USA, Marblehead – $57,744

Sunny, Leominster – $150,000

Toner Plastics, Longmeadow – $30,000 Western Bronze, West Springfield – $200,000