Angels For Change Updates On Project PROTECT Grant: STAQ Pharma To Supply Critical Medications Amid Predicted Shortages

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Angels for Change and STAQ Pharma expand Project PROTECT to supply five critical meds, tackling drug shortages and protecting patient care.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angels for Change is pleased to announce a significant update on Project PROTECT, a national initiative focused on preventing drug shortages through strategic partnerships with trusted essential medicine manufacturers.STAQ Pharma, a hospital-owned 503B outsourcing supplier, has completed the necessary preparations to manufacture two life-saving medications-Furosemide and Bumetanide-both vital for treating heart failure, kidney disease, and liver conditions. These medications are currently listed on the FDA and ASHP drug shortage lists.Additionally, STAQ Pharma has been awarded a 2025 Project PROTECT grant to develop and produce Magnesium Sulfate 40 mg/mL in 50 mL IV bags, a medication critical in emergency care, particularly for pregnant patients experiencing life-threatening complications.“Partnering with Angels for Change enables us to proactively address critical shortages and ensure medications like Furosemide and Bumetanide remain available to healthcare systems and patients who depend on them,” said Mark Spiecker, President of STAQ Pharma.Strengthening the Healthcare Supply ChainLaunched in 2022, Project PROTECT was designed to reinforce the U.S. healthcare supply chain by providing grants to 503B outsourcing suppliers, such as STAQ Pharma. This initiative ensures that life-saving medications are prepared in advance of supply chain disruptions, helping healthcare systems remain resilient in times of crisis.STAQ Pharma's 2025 Project PROTECT grant will ensure the production of Magnesium Sulfate, adding to its previous awards for Furosemide, Bumetanide, Potassium Chloride, and Sodium Chloride. This positions STAQ Pharma as a critical protector of five essential medications, maintaining a steady supply of vital drugs in ready-to-administer formats for healthcare providers nationwide. The PROTECT partnership with STAQ has already helped support hundreds of thousands of patients during shortages and was recognized by CNN in 2023.“Through Project PROTECT, we're taking critical steps to shield patients from drug shortages. By working with trusted partners like STAQ Pharma, we're ensuring that the most vulnerable medications are available, even during national emergencies,” said Laura Bray, Founder and Chief Change Maker at Angels for Change.STAQ Pharma's Role in Addressing Drug ShortagesSTAQ Pharma remains focused on proactively addressing supply gaps caused by seasonal, market, or environmental disruptions. As a hospital-owned 503B outsourcing supplier, STAQ is committed to producing high-quality, reliable medications that healthcare systems can depend on-especially during times of uncertainty.“We're proud to work with Angels for Change to create long-term solutions that safeguard patient care,” said Jeff Hval, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer at STAQ Pharma.About Project PROTECTProject PROTECT is an innovative program that grants 503B Outsourcing Facilities to ensure the continuous availability of essential medications vulnerable to shortages. By proactively supporting the production of life-saving drugs, Project PROTECT strengthens the resilience of the healthcare supply chain. To learn more, visit .About Angels for ChangeAngels for Change is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending drug shortages through advocacy, awareness, and building a resilient supply chain. For more information, visit .About STAQ PharmaSTAQ Pharma is a hospital-owned 503B outsourcing supplier that supplies critical medications to healthcare systems nationwide. With two FDA-registered facilities, STAQ delivers high-quality sterile injectables, IV bags, and syringes to help providers navigate drug shortages and support patient care. Learn more at .

