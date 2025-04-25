Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Perpetua Hits 52-Week High Despite Lawsuit

Perpetua Hits 52-Week High Despite Lawsuit


2025-04-25 03:14:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.16 Friday. A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Perpetua Resources Corp. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 17, 2024 and February 13, 2025.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Goldgroup Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Friday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $51.52 Friday. No news stories today.
Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $297.59 Friday. No news stories today.
Kidoz Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Friday. No news stories today.
Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.59 Friday. No news stories today.
Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Friday. No news stories today.



MENAFN25042025000212011056ID1109474087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search