General Directorate Of Identity And Foreigners Affairs Dubai Concludes ICEQ 2025 Conference And Launches The“Pioneering Scientific Research Award”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai concluded the 8th edition of the International Conference on Quality in Education (ICEQ 2025), held during“Dubai AI Week” under the theme:“AI Innovations: Future Foresight to Empower Public Institutions and Enhance Education Quality”.

Spanning three days, the conference brought together a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, and academics. More than 200 speakers from various sectors presented leading institutional practices and cutting-edge technological applications in the fields of education and public services. The event featured participation from 31 government entities, 55 local and international universities, and 32 institutional partners, along with representatives from major global companies such as Google and Microsoft. Over 200 scientific research papers were approved during the conference, showcasing the Directorate's commitment to advancing digital transformation and building a more agile, sustainable institutional future.

At the conclusion of the event, the General Directorate announced the launch of the“Pioneering Scientific Research Award”, aimed at supporting scientific research as a core tool for informed decision-making and enabling institutions to adopt knowledge-based solutions that enhance efficiency and accelerate smart transformation. The award reflects the Directorate's direction toward fostering a culture of innovation in the workplace, supporting academic excellence, and encouraging its employees to engage in scientific research as part of institutional development. The initiative also seeks to build collaborative bridges between researchers and practitioners across sectors to align academic research with the practical needs of public institutions.

On this occasion, H.E. Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, emphasized that the conference and the award together represent a practical embodiment of the wise leadership's vision to shape the future through knowledge, research, and emerging technologies.

He stated:

“We believe that artificial intelligence and scientific research are not a choice, but a necessity to design a more efficient and innovative institutional future. Today, we launch an award that reflects this commitment and honors the minds that make a difference.”

The organization of the conference and the launch of the award fall in line with the Directorate's strategic direction to enhance the competitiveness of government performance, empower institutions to make data-driven and knowledge-based decisions, support the national innovation ecosystem, and contribute to building a sustainable knowledge economy-aligned with Dubai's future vision, UAE Agenda 2030, and the national strategies for digital transformation and smart governance.