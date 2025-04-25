Panama President Mulino Rules Out Mining Contract Law To Resolve Cobre Panama Dispute -
The Cobre Panama mine has been under dispute since November 2023, after Panama's highest court declared the mining contract to be illegal and also banned all mining in the country. This was followed by massive public protests against the mine over environmental concerns forcing the previous government to shut down the mine. The move by First Quantum to drop the $20 billion arbitration against Panama was seen by analysts as a cautious positive outcome in the long-drawn dispute. “It should be noted that the reopening of the mine is expected to be a challenging process, requiring initial congressional approval, then signing another contract with the company and lastly, the green light of the Supreme Court, all amid the pushback from environmental organizations that were instrumental in forcing the closure of the mine in 2023,” said a research note from Banc Trust & Co. However, with Mulino ruling out a contract law to resolve the dispute, the future of the mine reopening remains unclear.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment