EQS-News: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): ESG

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: portfolio company More Impact achieves clearly positive ESG scoring

25.04.2025 / 11:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit: portfolio company More Impact achieves clearly positive ESG scoring

Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit presents the results of its impact investment process developed with external participation

More Impact AG scoring of 32.5 points shows clearly positive effects on the environment and society

Health, medical safety and the protection of vulnerable groups should be particularly emphasized High scoring from More Impact underlines Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit's investment decision Frankfurt am Main, April 25, 2025 - DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG (ISIN DE000A3DW408) reports a positive ESG assessment of its investment company More Impact AG (“More Impact”). More Impact has thus successfully completed the multi-stage impact investment process developed by Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit with the external involvement of the science-based network THE SEVENTEEN. With an overall score of 32.5 points, More Impact is in the clearly positive range of the possible scale of minus 100 to plus 100 points. The good result shows that More Impact achieves a measurable, clearly positive effect on the environment and society with its business model and sustainability activities. The necessary impact threshold of 25 points defined by Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit was also significantly exceeded. The high-tech medical hub scored particularly well in the“Social” area with 16 points. However, More Impact also confirmed clearly positive influences in the environmental area with 9 points and at governance level with 7.5 points. With a focus on medical-technological innovations, such as the needleless injection device“Speedinject”, More Impact's top priority is the health and medical safety of its users. The protection of vulnerable groups, high medical standards and comprehensible risk communication have been identified as relevant future fields of action for the high-tech medical hub. In addition to the“Speedinject”, More Impact is also involved in a patented, smart inhalation device that can be used, among others, for medical purposes and, in the future, for smoking cessation. The inhaler therefore has a positive impact on the user's health. When used for smoking cessation it would also help to filter out substances that are harmful to the environment, such as tar or carbon monoxide. As a technology company, the circular economy will also be a key lever for More Impact AG to conserve resources in the future with its product innovations. Modular design principles, recyclable materials and product longevity are already being considered in the current development phase. The impact investment process developed specifically for Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit was carried out together with the sustainability experts from the science-based network THE SEVENTEEN and is completed by all portfolio companies. The multi-stage review process is based on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and a unique scoring model based on 40 ESG review criteria. Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit:“We are very pleased with the positive result of our More Impact investment. With the current analysis, we can once again prove that we are invested in companies that have a high impact score of at least 25 points or more. With its focus on health, resource conservation and CO2 reduction, More Impact fits perfectly into our investment portfolio.” About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact companies with high growth opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health and energy and supports them in successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advice on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit thus pursues a sustainable and stock market-relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

... -p

25.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG Opern Turm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4 60306 Frankfurt am Main Germany E-mail: ... ISIN: DE000A3DW408, DE000A383C76 WKN: A3DW40 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 2124506

End of News EQS News Service