Adageis Offering Comprehensive Healthcare AI Tools To Support Profitable Shift To Value-Based Care



Adageis offers an AI-powered financial technology platform tailored to healthcare providers seeking a financially positive transition to value-based care.

The company's patented analytics engine predicts revenue performance and simplifies contract reimbursement analysis to maximize financial efficiency.

Adageis acts as an advocate for providers, helping them understand what payments they should expect from insurers.

The platform integrates with over 90 EHR systems and supports providers through improved cash flow and access to funding. With growing adoption, Adageis continues to expand investor partnerships and develop superior tools for smaller healthcare practices.

Adageis , a forward-thinking healthcare technology company, has a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions aimed at providers shifting from fee-for-service to value-based care. With growing policy support and payer incentives, value-based care has become a pressing priority across U.S. healthcare systems. But many providers-especially smaller ones-lack the tools to navigate this transition efficiently and profitably. Adageis makes it all possible.

At the core of the company's offering is its ProActive Care Platform, which combines predictive analytics with real-time data integration to improve both clinical and financial outcomes. The platform's Patented Risk Engine (“PRE”) enables users to forecast revenue based on quality performance metrics and...

