Baker Hughes: Our Power, Our Planet

MENAFN - 3BL) Earth Day is a reminder of the responsibility we all share – as individuals, as companies, and as an industry – to drive progress toward a more sustainable energy future.

This Earth Day, I am proud to reflect on the incredible work our teams across Baker Hughes are doing to support a more sustainable energy future.

This year's theme,“Our Power, Our Planet,” speaks to both our responsibility and our opportunity – to innovate, to lead with accountability, and to drive meaningful change in how energy is produced and consumed.

From pioneering low-carbon technologies to supporting communities through volunteerism and environmental initiatives, our people are taking action that matters.

As a company, we are working to reduce our own footprint, operate more efficiently, and innovate with purpose. One way our employees do this is through our Carbon Out program, which focuses on smart energy choices to help embed sustainability and cut emissions across our operations.

Some of the highlights of the program include:



In Saudi Arabia, we replaced diesel generators with a grid connection - cutting out 365,000 gallons of fuel use.

In Italy, we launched a shuttle bus service to reduce commuting emissions (and give people a safe ride home).

In the Netherlands, we used mobile recompression to avoid flaring gas - cutting vented emissions by 94%.

In Louisiana, one site joined a renewable energy program and reduced total emissions by 89%. In Suzhou, China, our team added solar panels that now power over a third of one of our sites.

Through programs like Carbon Out , we are embedding sustainability in our operations and accelerating progress toward a lower-emissions future.

We know that delivering progress at scale takes more than intention - it takes accountability. Stay tuned for the release of our Corporate Sustainability Report later this month which will detail the actions we take to support people, planet, and our principles.

Learn more here.