Precision For Medicine And Pathai Announce Strategic Collaboration To Advance AI-Powered Clinical Trial Services And Biospecimen Products

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This collaboration includes use of several PathAI technologies and establishes an agreement to offer novel tools and analytical services that address emerging needs in biomarker discovery, spatial biology, and tissue-based clinical research. Through this collaboration PathAI's tools and services will help augment Precision for Medicine's proprietary pipeline providing biopharma clients with access to imaging workflows offered through Precision for Medicine's integrated laboratory and clinical trial services.

The collaboration's innovative tools will provide a level of integration and customization not available elsewhere.

"Together, we're deploying tools that add critical quality control steps to tumor biopsy workflows and apply machine-based learning and unsupervised algorithms early in the development cycle to help identify which biomarkers are most relevant for clinical efficacy," said Darren Davis, PhD, Senior Vice President Global Digital Pathology, Genomics and Liquid Biopsy Solutions. "Precision for Medicine's CLIA compliant laboratory enables precise patient stratification and accelerate decision-making in clinical trials, ultimately supporting success in areas of high unmet need."

As part of the agreement, Precision for Medicine will deploy select tools from PathAI, including AISight®, a digital pathology image management system, and other AI-powered algorithms to enhance biospecimen and clinical trial services. These tools will enable the application of validated, algorithm-based quality control steps to biospecimen analysis, improving consistency and data reliability.

The collaboration will also support the use of PathAI's leading AI capabilities leveraging best in class machine learning based models to enhance Precision for Medicine multi-modal datasets. The technology reduces large, complex biomarker panels to scalable, and actionable, biomarkers to help interpret complex tissue biology to complement translational research programs. Additionally, the companies will work together to analyze complex tissue biology empowering biopharma clients to understand and identify the right patients for the right therapies, faster.

"At PathAI, our mission is to harness the power of artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy, depth, and efficiency of pathology-driven insights," said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of PathAI. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Precision for Medicine to help advance our mission and deliver differentiated value to our mutual customers."

Precision's collaboration with PathAI brings unique value to biopharma clients by combining these AI tools with proprietary wet lab infrastructure, centralized clinical trial operations, and scientific oversight. The innovative tools generated through this collaboration will only be available through Precision for Medicine's services, providing a level of integration and customization not offered elsewhere in the industry.

"This collaboration enhances how we're using our biospecimen business by enabling deeper, more informative analyses of the tissue samples we provide to our clients," said Cullen Taylor, MD, Medical Director at Precision for Medicine. "We're adding an entirely new layer of cellular-level insight on top of already well-annotated sequenced samples, going far beyond what traditional pathology assessments can offer. It's a meaningful step forward in how we support biomarker discovery, enhancing datasets for diagnostic validation and therapeutic development."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise, data sciences and advanced manufacturing solutions. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,500 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit precisionformedicine

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit pathai

1AISight is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight Dx is CE-IVDR in Europe and UKCA in UK

