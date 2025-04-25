Digifest® Temecula 2025 Kicks Off Today With Vision, Velocity, And A Heart For The Next Generation

DigiFest® Temecula Event Poster

Red Carpet Rolls Out in Temecula as the Nation's Most Purpose-Driven Digital Arts Festival Unites Creativity, Community, and Cause

- Diane Strand, co-founder of JDSCATEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official opening of DigiFestTemecula 2025, a multi-sensory, mission-driven media festival that blends world-class storytelling with workforce development and inclusive creative education. Hosted by the award-winning nonprofit JDS Creative Academy (JDSCA), this three-day event invites creators, educators, performers, and innovators to converge in Southern California for a celebration of talent with transformational impact.From film screenings and panels to musical performances, celebrity keynotes, and interactive exhibits, DigiFest delivers far more than entertainment-it delivers access. Every ticket directly supports local youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, funding state-certified creative career training and mentorship programs that break generational barriers and unlock untapped potential.Opening Night: Lights, Cameras, and Living PurposeTonight's festivities launch with a dynamic networking hour, red carpet photo ops, and a keynote address from Juliet Landau, acclaimed actress, director, and filmmaker (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, A Place Among the Dead). Her presentation,“More Than Drusilla,” takes attendees behind the curtain of cinematic storytelling and shares insight on courage, voice, and vulnerability in the arts.The night crescendos with a live rock performance from Flem, an all-female band whose gritty, empowering sound mirrors the festival's theme: bold creation, fearless self-expression, and a movement powered by heart.More Than a Festival-A Launchpad for YouthProceeds from DigiFest go directly to JDS Creative Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Temecula. Through its Title 17 Day Program, California Apprenticeship Standards, and VAPA-certified arts education, JDSCA empowers youth, adults with disabilities, and underserved populations to gain real-world experience in media, performing arts, and production.Students don't just learn theory-they work behind the scenes, run live broadcasts, produce interviews, write scripts, operate cameras, and build portfolios that lead to jobs. DigiFest is both the showcase and the support system that makes these transformations possible.What makes DigiFestTemecula truly remarkable is the collective spirit of its participants. Every speaker and performer appearing this weekend is here not for recognition, but for resonance. None are paid for their presence-yet all show up with unwavering dedication to the cause. These industry luminaries understand that their name, their wisdom, and their time will draw attention, attract attendees, and generate revenue that fuels opportunities for others. Their participation is not promotional-it's philanthropic. And in showing up, they are saying something louder than any keynote: access to creativity should never be a privilege-it should be a right.Media Partners and Red Carpet AmplificationFurther amplifying the festival's reach, official media partners San Diego Weekly and the Dubai Business Journal-subsidiaries of The Los Angeles Tribune-will provide on-site coverage, red carpet interviews, and digital feature highlights. Attending in support of the mission are some of Tribune's most influential voices: Moe Rock, visionary CEO Ava V Manuel, Editor-in-Chief and reigning Mrs. Enterprise 2025, COO Parisa Rose, VP Michael Silvers, Managing Partner of the Film Division Dawna Campbell & Director of the Nonprofit & Foster Youth Division Misty Kerrigan. Their collective presence brings heartfelt alignment to this year's festival.The Full 2025 Speaker & Performer LineupThis year's lineup features luminaries across industries-film, television, coaching, comedy, music, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation:Juliet Landau – Actress, Director, Producer, WriterJay Kogen – Emmy-Winning Comedy Writer, Director (The Simpsons, Frasier)David Fagan – CEO of Top TalentDenice Duff – Actress, Director, EntrepreneurAllie Bloyd – Marketing Consultant, Digital Strategist, HighLevel ExpertSteve Rohr – Publicist, Oscars Media StrategistSteven Memel – Performance Coach to Grammy WinnersJohnny V (Venokur) – Actor, Comedian, Entertainment Life CoachJorge R. Gutierrez – Director, AnimatorMartin Pearson – Hip-Hop Writer, Cultural CommentatorDeverill Weekes – Film Producer, Photographer, CinematographerTimothy Duffy – Emmy Award-Winning ProducerMichael Silver – VP, The Los Angeles TribuneKari Michaelsen – Executive Producer, TV HostDannella Burnett – Event StrategistJustine Reiss – Voiceover Artist, CoachJaxzi – Bilingual Singer/SongwriterFlem – All-Female Rock BandWeekend HighlightsSaturday, April 26 features panels on hip-hop culture, comedy writing, and creative entrepreneurship, plus sessions like“Say Yes, Then Figure It Out” with Denice Duff and“Laughing Through the Years” with Jay Kogen. VIP experiences and networking receptions run throughout the day.Sunday, April 27 includes high-impact sessions like“Crushing the Digital Game” with Allie Bloyd,“Secrets of Elite Performers” with Steven Memel, and“Lights, Camera, Publicity” with Steve Rohr-culminating in the Blue Carpet Digi Awards Ceremony honoring creators across film, music, design, podcasting, animation, acting, and more.Festival Sponsored by VisionariesDigiFestTemecula 2025 is made possible by the generous support of sponsors who believe in storytelling as a force for transformation. These include: Abbott, Pechanga Resort Casino, City of Temecula, California State University San Marcos, EMWD, The Los Angeles Tribune, San Diego Weekly, Dubai Business Journal, The Vine 102.5 FM, Spirit of Innovation, Graze Craze, Promenade Temecula, Sofa Spectrum Furniture, Rosati's Pizza, Star Way Productions, Cave Women's Wine Room, NitPrint, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Riverside County Office of Economic Development, and The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates.About DigiFestTemeculaFounded in 2017 to fill the void left by the Temecula Valley International Film Festival, DigiFestTemecula is a digital media celebration and competition created by JDS Creative Academy. It exists to inspire, elevate, and empower multimedia creators of all ages and skill levels through workshops, awards, mentorship, and visibility.About JDS Creative AcademyJDS Creative Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to workforce development and arts education through hands-on training in video production, acting, and digital communication. The academy serves neurodiverse individuals, students, and aspiring professionals through inclusive, accredited programming.About Scott and Diane StrandDiane Strand, Emmy-winning producer (General Hospital, Universal Studios, Disney Channel), and Scott Strand, SAG award-winning actor and coach, co-founded JDS Studios to bring top-tier training and opportunity to their community. Through JDS Creative Academy and JDS Actors Studio, they have launched over 100 performers into national careers and empowered thousands through creative expression.Event Location:JDS Studios | 28069 Diaz Rd., Temecula, CADates: April 25–27, 2025Tickets & Schedule:

