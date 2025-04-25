INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Fluence Energy, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - FLNC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FLNC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Fluence and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 12, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 22, 2024, Blue Orca Capital issued a report revealing that Siemens and AES had been divesting their interest in Fluence and that Siemens Energy, the U.S. affiliate of Siemens, filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing Fluence of misrepresentations, breach of contract, and fraud. The Blue Orca report also revealed that while Fluence appeared to steadily move towards generating positive earnings, much of its sales and earnings growth were the result of aggressive revenue pull-forwards and selectively applied earnings adjustments. As a result, Fluence's reported revenues were revealed to be unreliable and facing a sharp decline as a result of the diminishing support from Siemens and AES.

On this news, Fluence's stock price fell $2.28 per share, or 13.43%, to close at $14.73 per share on February 22, 2024.

Then, on February 10, 2025, Fluence issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025. Fluence reported a net loss of $57 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $25.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in the prior year, with revenues falling 49% year-over-year to $186.8 million. For fiscal year 2025, Fluence lowered its revenue guidance to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, from its prior outlook of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion, and stated“[w]e have experienced customer-driven delays in signing certain contracts that, coupled with competitive pressures, result in the need to lower our fiscal year 2025 outlook.”

On this news, Fluence's stock price fell $6.07 per share, or 46.44%, to close at $7.00 per share on February 11, 2025.

