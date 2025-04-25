Webaccountplus Launches Groundbreaking Fintech Pilot In Cooperation With Cambodia's MISTI

„Official logo of WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., pioneering AI-driven fintech platform.“

„Roland Stähli, Founder & CEO, and his wife Marina Stähli, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., together with Pin Pili, Advisor to MISTI, during their strategic partnership meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.“

„Swiss Fintech WebAccountPlus introduces revolutionary AI-driven SME finance platform in Cambodia, partnering with MISTI to transform digital economy.“

PFäFFIKON SZ, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd. , founded by fintech innovator Roland Stähli, inventor of the groundbreaking OpenEco LibertyTM approach, and supported by renowned fintech visionaries and Co-Founder Chris Skinner, widely recognized as the "father of Open Banking," and Brett King, Partner and Business Advisory Board and Top-10 ranked Global Futurist, proudly announces a strategic partnership with local stakeholders in Cambodia, specifically the Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation (MISTI), launching a pioneering pilot project aligned with Cambodia's ambitious Digital Roadmap 2035.Key Highlights of the Pilot Project:This pilot initiative introduces globally for the first time the patented OpenEco LibertyTM concept, developed by Roland Stähli, which aims to fully replace traditional Open Banking models.In the initial phase, between 500 and approximately 1,500 SMEs across diverse industries and sizes will be onboarded onto the platform within the coming months. Alongside SMEs, accounting firms, individual users, banks, insurance companies, and a microfinance firm will actively participate in this pilot phase.In the subsequent third phase of the project, the Cambodian government and the Central Bank will receive unprecedented access to anonymized, real-time economic data, industry-specific trends, and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) metrics. This real-time insight will significantly enhance economic governance and enable more effective and immediate policy decision-making. Particularly noteworthy is the introduction of comprehensive ESG ratings specifically tailored for SMEs-a global first-since no other country currently offers detailed ESG ratings at the SME level.The OpenEco LibertyTM concept fundamentally differentiates itself from traditional Open Banking by adopting a revolutionary "user-centric data democratization" approach, placing data ownership and control directly into the hands of users and SMEs, rather than financial institutions.Following the successful completion of the pilot phase, a nationwide rollout will begin within this year, aiming to integrate the majority of Cambodia's approximately 750,000 SMEs onto the platform within three years. This initiative represents a critical advancement in Cambodia's economic digitalization journey as defined in its Digital Roadmap 2035.Pin Pili, Advisor to MISTI, emphasizes: "We are very proud as a nation that we have been selected as the frontrunner country by a Swiss fintech with extensive banking experience and supported by two of the greatest fintech visionaries worldwide, enabling us to make history with this groundbreaking project. This pilot program represents a transformative leap forward for Cambodia's digital economy. The WebAccountPlus platform will empower SMEs with faster and more efficient access to financing, significantly enhancing the impact and scope of microfinance as a critical economic driver. Furthermore, real-time data provided to our Central Bank and government authorities will allow immediate economic policy adjustments by industry sector. We are extremely proud to be pioneers and frontrunners within ASEAN, contributing to this monumental initiative and actively shaping the future of digital finance in the region."Roland Stähli, Founder & CEO of WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., states: "We are incredibly excited and deeply honored by the exceptional collaboration and enthusiastic support from MISTI and our Cambodian partners. For us, this pilot project is not only a pivotal milestone-it embodies our passion and commitment to driving transformative digital innovation. We firmly believe this initiative will fundamentally shape Cambodia's digital future, accelerating growth and financial inclusion for thousands of businesses. By providing revolutionary, anonymized KPIs to government stakeholders, we will enable precise economic governance and rapid adaptation. Crucially, this project sets the foundation for our global rollout strategy, and we are already in advanced discussions with additional ASEAN countries eager to adopt this revolutionary approach. Our vision boldly extends far beyond Cambodia-we aim to democratize data ownership globally, unlocking extraordinary economic opportunities and empowerment for millions."Investor Notice: WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd. is currently preparing for a significant financing round to accelerate its global rollout strategy. Investors interested in participating in this exciting growth phase are invited to contact us directly for further information.About WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd.:WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd., headquartered in Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland, is shaping the global financial infrastructure of the next decade through a pioneering, AI-driven and blockchain-secured ecosystem. This revolutionary platform empowers a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including governments, central banks, NGOs, banks, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, fintech platforms, corporations, SMEs, accounting firms, healthcare providers, and educational institutions.Our cutting-edge platform seamlessly integrates advanced ERP capabilities, automated accounting processes, instant lending solutions, comprehensive budget planning tools, and a uniquely powerful data-democratization model. At its core is the renowned Balanced Scorecard system, originally developed by Dr. Robert Kaplan and Dr. David Norton of ESM Software , providing real-time strategic oversight and performance measurement. Uniquely, our integration makes these powerful strategic tools accessible even to micro-enterprises, allowing them to collaborate directly with banking advisors to refine and execute their business strategies effectively.Central to our innovative offering is the AI-driven Digital Advisor, capable of detecting operational and financial issues in real-time, providing immediate insights and triggering automated actions. This includes automatic initiation of credit applications, supplier proposals, procurement processes, and risk mitigation measures, thus significantly reducing administrative burdens and enhancing decision-making accuracy.Additionally, WebAccountPlus facilitates seamless, secure, and direct communication between SMEs, accountants, bankers, and insurers directly within the platform, always based on real-time business data. This integrated approach ensures all stakeholders have continuous access to accurate information, enhancing collaboration, decision-making speed, and overall operational efficiency.Through these transformative tools, WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd. is fundamentally reshaping global banking, insurance, commerce, education, and healthcare sectors, driving unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and growth.Through these transformative tools, WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd. is fundamentally reshaping global banking, insurance, commerce, education, and healthcare sectors, driving unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and growth.For more information, please contact:Roland Stähli Founder & CEO, WebAccountPlus AI Innovation Ltd.Email: ...Phone: +41 78 804 52 22 / +41 55 210 32 22Website:(currently under development)

