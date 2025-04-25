Motilal Oswal Reports Rs 63.2 Crore Loss In Q4, First In 5 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Apr 25 (IANS) Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the quarter ending March 2025, marking its first quarterly loss in five years.

In comparison, the company had posted a strong profit of Rs 724 crore in the same period last year.

The main reason behind this sharp fall was a significant hit on fair value changes, the company said in its stock exchange filings.

According to its filings, MOFSL recorded a net loss of Rs 430 crore due to fair value changes during the quarter, as against a net gain of Rs 424 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

The company's total revenue from operations also saw a big drop, falling 44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,190 crore.

This is the first time since the January-March quarter of the financial year 2020 that Motilal Oswal has slipped into the red.

Despite the poor results, MOFSL's board has approved plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to strengthen its financial position.

The company also expanded its global footprint by incorporating a new subsidiary in the Dubai International Financial Centre earlier this month.

On the business front, MOFSL's wealth management vertical showed a modest growth of 7 per cent during the quarter, with Assets Under Management (AUM) growing 31 per cent YoY to Rs 2.64 lakh crore.

The company's consolidated Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) also grew 9 per cent to Rs 41,516.

For the full financial year, MOFSL captured a cash volume market share of 7.6 per cent and a futures and options premium market share of 8.5 per cent.

Its Asset Management business ended the year with AUM of Rs 1.23 lakh crore, as per its exchange filings.

Shares of MOFSL reacted sharply to the weak results, falling 8.5 per cent to close at Rs 692 on Friday. The stock was also the biggest loser on the Nifty 500 index.