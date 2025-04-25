Huma Surpasses $4 Billion In Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 On Solana

Huma Finance , the first PayFi network, has surpassed $4 billion in Total Transaction Volume (TTV) , just two years after its launch and within two weeks of unveiling Huma 2.0 – signalling a major shift in how real yield is accessed and distributed in DeFi.

As of April, the platform is growing at a rate of over $500 million, and is on track to exceed $10 billion TTV within the year.

Huma 2.0 is innovative for its ability to democratize real yields normally only accessible to institutions. Traditionally, when you deposit funds into a bank account, the bank leverages that liquidity for slow, costly transfers, like SWIFT, while returning almost nothing to the depositor. With Huma's PayFi network, that model is flipped: payment companies access stablecoin liquidity directly to accelerate their payment flows in a capital efficient way, depositors receive double-digit, real-world yields in return.

Unlike traditional DeFi, PayFi's yield is tied to fees collected during payment flows, not speculative market conditions. This makes it a more sustainable and reliable alternative for users seeking consistent returns in a volatile environment.

Since launching Huma 2.0 on Solana, the number of active wallet addresses on Huma has surged over 490% from 5,600 to 33,000 in just two weeks. This rapid growth demonstrates the appetite for real and sustainable yield.

Huma is now preparing to expand the PayFi network even further, with upcoming partnerships involving some of the world's largest payment institutions.

