Vortex Companies Expands Strategic Capabilities With Acquisition Of Prism Contractors & Engineers, Inc.

"The acquisition of Prism aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in this region and builds on our ability to support high-quality project delivery across our Mid-Atlantic and Southeast operations," said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. "Prism's reputation for building strong client relationships and providing innovative solutions to complex infrastructure challenges makes them a valuable addition to the Vortex family."

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

Founded in 1993 and based in Williamsburg, Virginia, Prism is unique in that its reputation for exceptional contracting services is underpinned by decades of engineering design experience. With licensed professional engineers on staff, Prism supplements its trenchless rehabilitation services with a wide range of civil engineering services ranging from site plans to hydraulic modeling. The company's expertise plays a critical role in addressing the challenges posed by aging infrastructure in the southeast region.

"We are thrilled to join Vortex," said Aaron Tenney, President of Prism. "Our culture, services, and customer-centric focus align seamlessly, and this partnership brings new opportunities to expand our capabilities to better serve our customers. Together, we can address aging infrastructure challenges with minimal disruption and maximum efficiency."

Strengthening Vortex's Service Portfolio

"The addition of the Prism team strengthens our ability to maintain a proactive approach to solving critical infrastructure challenges," said Ryan Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Vortex Companies. "Their expertise, combined with our ability to arm them with additional trenchless solutions, products and resources, ensures that we can now deliver even more value to customers in their region."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Vortex Companies

Celebrating 10 years in the industry, Vortex Companies is a global leader in trenchless water and sewer infrastructure solutions, offering advanced technologies and turnkey services for municipal, industrial, and commercial systems. With 29 locations worldwide, Vortex specializes in the rehabilitation of manholes, pipes, and structures; the manufacture of specialty mortars, polymeric coatings, resins, and CIPP liners; and the development and distribution of sewer robotics, UV technologies, and high-speed drain cleaning tools. For more information, visit .

About Prism Contractors & Engineers, Inc.

Prism Contractors & Engineers, Inc., based in Williamsburg, Virginia, is an engineering and construction firm specializing in trenchless rehabilitation, engineering, inspection, construction, and utility design. With a team of experienced and licensed professional engineers, Prism ensures that projects run smoothly and efficiently, regardless of size. For more information, visit .

