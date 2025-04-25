Rohrer Names Drew Pansa Vice President Of Corporate Development

"Thoughtfully expanding our platform by identifying, nurturing and executing meaningful acquisitions is a key element of our strategy", commented Tim Swanson, Chief Executive Officer at Rohrer. "Drew's experience in sourcing targets, managing relationships and executing transactions will be beneficial as we build capabilities inside Rohrer Corporation that will help our customers win".

Drew said "I'm very excited to be joining Rohrer at this pivotal point in its growth journey. Rohrer is a dynamic business with a market-leading product line, impressive manufacturing scale and a great team in place. I'm excited to partner with the Rohrer and Wellspring Capital Management teams to help continue to expand the platform via acquisition."

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer .

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit WellspringCapital .

