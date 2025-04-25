AI PC Market Worth $260.43 Billion By 2031 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2025
|
$ 91.23 billion
|
Estimated Value by 2031
|
$ 260.43 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.1%
|
Market Size Available for
|
2023–2031
|
Forecast Period
|
2025–2031
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product, Operating System, Compute Type, Compute Architecture and Region
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Key Market Challenge
|
Rapid Technology Evolution and Upgrade Cycles
|
Key Market Opportunities
|
Constant Need for Upgraded Hardware with Focus on Software Optimization for AI Workloads
|
Key Market Drivers
|
Rise of Generative AI & Productivity Tools
Workstation segment to record higher CAGR during forecast period
The workstation segment is projected to record a higher CAGR in the AI PC market during the forecast period, as it effectively handles high-end, AI-intensive tasks across various sectors, including engineering, healthcare, and entertainment. Equipped with advanced CPUs, GPUs, and memory, workstations excel in complex simulations, 3D modeling, data analysis, and training machine learning models, benefiting from AI acceleration. As workflows increasingly integrate AI, demand rises for standalone workstations that offer speed, data security, and control, avoiding reliance on cloud infrastructure. The growth is driven by the proliferation of generative AI, online content creation, and the need for powerful machines to support remote and hybrid work environments. Manufacturers are focusing on optimizing workstation hardware for AI workloads, further fueling this segment's expansion.
Enterprise segment to dominate AI PC market, by end user, throughout forecast period
The enterprise segment is estimated to lead the AI PC market throughout the forecast period with the rising use of AI-based technologies to drive productivity, automate operations, and support data-driven decision-making within enterprises. Companies are adopting AI PCs into their IT systems to execute applications such as smart virtual assistants, predictive analytics, real-time collaborative productivity, and security software natively on the device, minimizing cloud processing and data exposures. With the remote and hybrid work culture, companies are investing in AI PCs that provide better performance, security, and management features for the workforce. Additionally, law firms, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing industries use AI PCs to speed up fraud detection, diagnosis, legal research, and process automation. Enterprise-grade AI PCs also have sophisticated features, such as voice and facial recognition and AI-driven battery optimization, to provide secure access and real-time performance tuning-all of which lead to operational efficiency. The growing demand from enterprises for scalable and intelligent computing solutions and continuous investment in digital transformation and IT modernization positions this segment to lead the market throughout the forecast period.
Inquiry Before Buying:
North America held the largest market share of AI PC market in 2024
North America leads the AI PC industry due to its strong technological infrastructure and early adoption of AI solutions, supported by major companies such as Apple, Dell, and NVIDIA. High awareness of AI among enterprises and consumers accelerates adoption across business, education, healthcare, and media sectors. Significant R&D investments in AI and related technologies contribute to market maturity. The demand for AI productivity solutions, remote work capabilities, and secure computing further boosts consumption. Additionally, government initiatives and a robust software ecosystem enhance the integration of AI in PCs, driving growth in the region.
Key Players
The AI PC companies includes Tier I and II players, such Apple Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Lenovo (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), and Microsoft (US), among others.
