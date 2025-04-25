Cosmetic Pigments Market To Reach USD 1550.26 Million By 2032, Driven By Rising Consumer Demand For Organic And Eco-Friendly Alternatives | Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 788.59 Million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 1550.26 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.80% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Composition (Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments)
. By Type (Special Effect Pigments, Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants),
. By Application (Facial Makeup, Lip Products, Hair Color Products, Eye Makeup, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Rising consumer demand for organic and eco-friendly cosmetic pigments accelerates the cosmetic pigments market growth.
Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Clean and Sustainable Beauty
- The rising preference among consumers for non-toxic, cruelty-free, and sustainable cosmetic products for cosmetics and personal care is further fueling the growth of premium-grade cosmetic pigments. Platforms like Instagram & TikTok drive purchase behavior and the brands that make the wish list of clean beauty trends. Awareness among people regarding skin safety and environmental effects of chemical compounds present in cosmetics has increased and thus demand for natural and safe pigments is growing.
By Composition, Inorganic Pigments Dominated the Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2023 with a 68% Market Share
Such pigments are used in foundations, eye makeup, and facial makeup and are characterized by higher color strength, stability, and safety. Inorganic pigments (e.g. titanium dioxide and iron oxides) are highly regarded for their lack of toxicity, allowing for safe contact with skin. This is indeed great news for the growing clean beauty and sustainable cosmetics trends as one of the advantages of these well-known pigments is their long-lasting colors, without the need for unfriendly chemicals. The increasing use of these ingredients in mineral-based makeup collections from the leading brands such as L'Oréal has been instrumental in the growing share of this segment.
By Type , Surface Treated Pigments Dominated the Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2023 with a 36% Market Share
These pigments are chemically treated to make them more dispersed, stable, and performing, and are used in many premium cosmetic formulas. They offer better color pay off and are perfect for high impact durable products like eye shadows and lipsticks. The increasing trend of advanced formulation cosmetics, with products that require better color delivery and skin safety, has driven the demand for surface-coated pigments. Surface-treated pigments are gaining a major share in the surface-treated pigments market due to the rising investment in this segment by various leading companies in the cosmetic sector to introduce products that are compatible with skin and exhibits greater color stability.
By Application , Facial Makeup Segment Dominated the Cosmetic Pigments Market in 2023 with a 25% Market Share
The increasing demand for natural and flawless base products such as foundation, concealers, blushes, and powders, drives the consumption of pigments in this segment. The increase in clean beauty trends is leading to higher demand for organic and inorganic pigments for use in facial makeup owing to trends toward nontoxic, mineral-based ingredients. This is a very prominent trend for the years to come, and so innovations in formulas providing long-hour lasting coverage and hydration and skincare benefits with makeup have surely driven the sales of facial make-up category. Such demand is all the more backed by prominent players in the market who are continuously coming with new & improved compositions that can aid to the needs of the consumers.
Asia Pacific Dominated the Cosmetic Pigments Market i n 2023, Holding a 42% Market Share.
The increasing consumer base in countries like China, India, Japan, etc., is leading to a rise in demand for premium quality cosmetic items. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding middle class have contributed to increased penetration of cosmetic products, including organic and inorganic pigments. The growth of the cosmetic market in this region is driven by companies such as Shiseido and Amorepacific that are investing in the development of new products.
North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Cosmetic Pigments Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period
North America emerged as the fastest-growing region in cosmetic pigments market in 2023 owing to the rising willingness of the consumer base to spend more on premium beauty products. We are witnessing an increase in the demand for performance-driven, chemically free, and sustainable cosmetics, specifically in North America where consumers lean towards high-performance cosmetic products that follow the health and natural beauty trend. The speaker cites the launch of new product lines with sustainable pigments by companies including Estée Lauder and Revlon as a driver for the fast growth of the area. Development for the region will proceed along this path, fueled by technological advancements with pigments and the clean beauty movement.
Recent Developments
- March 2025: At in-cosmetics Global 2025, DIC Corporation subsidiary, Sun Chemical, launched two new cosmetic effect pigments. These pigments (patent-pending) improve the aesthetic of cosmetics. The launch highlights DIC's pledge to innovation in the global cosmetic pigments marketplace. March 2025: Debut Biotechnology announced the biomanufacturing of an animal-free carmine red pigment. Using the proprietary enzyme-based process, the company reached a 95% purity level, compared to the 10% of carmine. The innovation provides the cosmetic industry a sustainable and ethical option.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Cosmetic Pigments Market Segmentation, By Composition
8. Cosmetic Pigments Market Segmentation, By Type
9. Cosmetic Pigments Market Segmentation, By Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practice
13. Conclusion
