Integrated Automotive Services Launches New Online Booking Platform For Vehicle Service

Integrated Automotive Services now offers convenient online appointment scheduling with AutoOps, streamlining service booking for customers in Easton, PA.

- Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Automotive Services is proud to introduce its new AutoOps online booking platform. This platform allows customers to schedule vehicle service appointments quickly and conveniently via desktop or mobile devices. This upgrade streamlines the appointment process and aligns with the shop's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

Simple Scheduling at Your Fingertips

The new platform allows customers to choose service types, pick preferred dates and times, and leave notes for the technicians-all in one seamless interface. Whether scheduling routine maintenance or more complex diagnostics, the AutoOps tool provides a faster, easier way to schedule an appointment .

Focused on Customer Convenience

As more drivers seek digital-first solutions, Integrated Automotive Services is adapting with tools that match customer expectations. The AutoOps integration complements the shop's full suite of European and import repair services, giving clients flexibility and control over their auto care experience.

Message from the Owner

"Our new AutoOps booking platform makes it easier than ever for our customers to schedule service on their time, with just a few clicks." Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services.

About Integrated Automotive Services

Established in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is a certified NAPA AutoCare Center in Easton, PA, offering expert repair and maintenance for BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, and other import vehicles. With OEM parts, ASE-certified technicians, and professional tools, the shop has earned a reputation for reliable, high-quality auto care.

They are located at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States .

